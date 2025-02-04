Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cyprium Metals

Updated Maroochydore Copper-Cobalt Resource Demonstrates Large Copper Sulphide System with 1.6Mt Contained Copper

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM, OTC: CYPMF) (Cyprium or the Company), a copper developer focused on recommencing production at the Nifty Copper Complex in the Paterson region of Western Australia (Nifty), has upgraded its mineral resource estimate for its 100% owned Maroochydore Copper-Cobalt Project (Maroochydore). The Maroochydore project is also located in the Paterson region of Western Australia, 81km from the Nifty Copper Complex.

Highlights of the Resource Upgrade include:

  • Inferred resources of 370,800,000 tonnes at 0.43% Cu and 227 ppm Co for 1,595,000 contained copper and 84,000 tonnes contained cobalt at 0.25% Cu cut-off grade.
  • Higher-grade zone contained within the inferred resource of 106,300,000 tonnes at 0.67% Cu and 308 ppm Co for 712,000 tonnes contained copper and 33,000 tonnes contained cobalt at 0.45% Cu cutoff grade.
  • Sedimentary copper mineralisation style demonstrating significant continuity of mineralisation and resource scale - similar geology to nearby Nifty Copper Complex.
  • Higher grade domain will be further studied as satellite feed operation to Cyprium’s nearby Nifty mill and concentrator in the Paterson district.
Cyprium Executive Chair Matt Fifield commented:“Maroochydore has seen little attention over the last decade - previous work was focused on the near-surface copper oxide mineralization. Cyprium recognised the same sedimentary copper mineralisation style that we have at Nifty and turned our attention to the potential of the copper sulphide resource. We remodelled the historic resource from first principles and included an additional 19,456 meters of core and RC drilling that was available.

The results are clear – Maroochydore is a very large, near-surface sulphide resource with a higher- grade zone that has high potential to be a medium-term expansion project for Cyprium. An important moment for Cyprium, and a potential meaningful source of Australian copper and cobalt.”

Table 1: Maroochydore January 2025 Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate, by mineralisation category, ≥0.25% Cu Cutoff.

0.25% Cu cutoff. Metal grades take into account top and bottom cut. Numbers are rounded to reflect a suitable level of precision and may not sum due to rounding. The reported contained metal is not the same as a "recoverable" or "marketable" amount, as recovery rates and other factors can influence how much metal can be extracted. See accompanying technical report for additional details and important disclosures.

Table 2: Maroochydore January 2025 higher grade domain by mineralisation category, ≥0.45% Cu Cutoff.

0.45% Cu cutoff. Metal grades take into account top and bottom cut. Numbers are rounded to reflect a suitable level of precision and may not sum due to rounding. The reported contained metal is not the same as a "recoverable" or "marketable" amount, as recovery rates and other factors can influence how much metal can be extracted. See accompanying technical report for additional details and important disclosures.

Updated Resource Model Shows Near-Surface, Flat-lying Sedimentary Copper System

Maroochydore is a sediment-hosted deposit type located in the Paterson region of Western Australia. The project is 81km by air and ~100km by unsealed road from Cyprium’s Nifty Copper Complex.

Figure 1: Maroochydore general location and regional infrastructure

Stratigraphy at Maroochydore is part of the Broadhurst Formation (Yeneena Group) similar to the nearby Nifty Copper Complex.

The deposit is a mixture of oxide/supergene and primary sulphides. The upper resources are dominated by oxide and transitional materials hosted in the 50 to 100m thick mineralised horizon consisting of carbonaceous shales and recrystalised dolostones.

The structural framework that hosts the mineralised sequence is less restricted than what is found at Nifty, which leads to Maroochydore’s more extensive and diffuse mineralisation system. Current mineralised material is defined over a strike length of ~7km and is shallow, with cover varying from 20m depth at the south-eastern end to 80m depth at the north-western end, and relatively flat lying.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cyprium Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from the Nifty East infill extensional drilling. The program comprised 21 RC holes for 5,725m targeting areas from the previous program which identified encouraging widths of oxide/transitional mineralisation extending east and sulphide mineralisation extending east at depth beneath the former Nifty open pit (Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS

- All results received from Nifty East Extensional Infill drilling program, targeting the oxide/transitional mineralisation and sulphide mineralisation at depth beneath the open pit

- Results demonstrate potential to define additional shallow mineralisation for the planned heap leach restart and grow the existing +0.9 Mt contained copper Mineral Resource

- Significant widths of copper mineralisation intersected are shown below

Executive Director Barry Cahill commented:

"The first phase of drilling at Nifty East has firmed up our understanding of the copper mineralisation extending from the current Nifty open pit and clearly demonstrates excellent potential to grow the existing resource further east. The results will be added to the resource model. These East drilling results along with the previously released West drilling clearly demonstrate the potential to expand the mineral resource as further phases of drilling proceed.

Discussion of results

Section 102,800E

Hole 21NRSP021 confirmed oxide mineralisation that was previously intercepted in holes 21NRSP006 and 21NRSP011 (Figure 3* 18m at 0.45% Cu, including 1m at 2.35% Cu). Hole 21NRSP021 also extended sulphide mineralisation at depth within the carbonate-shale host rocks (4m at 0.36% Cu, 3m at 0.47% Cu and 17m at 0.52% Cu, including 2m at 1.14% Cu and 6m at 0.16% Cu).

Section 102,840E

Hole 21NRSP030 confirms oxide mineralisation close to surface that was previously intersected in hole 21NRSP001 and historical drillhole NCP0317 (Figure 4* 3m at 0.15% Cu, 3m at 0.14% Cu and 5m at 0.26% Cu). Three deeper holes intercepted sulphide mineralisation extensions at depth where there is no historical drilling.

Hole 21NRSP0022 intercepted 3m at 0.19% Cu, 11m at 0.66% Cu including 2m at 1.57% Cu and 3m at 0.31%, and 5m at 0.51% Cu including 1m at 1.40% Cu. Hole 21NRSP0031 intercepts include 6m at 0.33% Cu and 7m at 1.14% Cu including 4m at 1.76% Cu. 21NRSP0032 intersected 3m at 0.21% Cu, 3m at 0.29% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu.

Section 102,880E

Figure 5* illustrates infill transitional and sulphide mineralisation which was intercepted in hole 21NRSP039 (3m at 0.69% Cu including 1m at 1.21% Cu, 3m at 0.44%, 4m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.18% and 3m at 1.18% Cu including 2m at 1.38% Cu), and Hole 21NRSP023, which intercepts upper sulphide mineralisation (12m at 0.74% Cu including 2m at 1.20% Cu and including 1m at 1.50% Cu and including 1m at 1.26% Cu).

Section 102,920E

The drilling has identified further extensionsto the oxide mineralisation east of the Nifty pit. The mineralisation is mostly in proximity to the northern limb of the Nifty Syncline. It has also been confirmed to extend further south, interpreted as an extension of the sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation, which was identified in the first phase of drilling by Cyprium Metals in 2021.

Hole 21NRSP0033 (4m at 0.14% Cu, 3m at 0.16% Cu, 6m at 0.22% Cu, 14m at 0.27% Cu, 5m at 0.17% Cu and 3m at 0.26% Cu) and Hole 21NRSP034 (3m at 0.13% Cu, 4m at 0.16% Cu, 3m at 0.19% Cu, 4m at 0.70% Cu including 2m at 1.17% Cu, 3m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.32% Cu and 1m at 1.23% Cu) have confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously unidentified (Figure 6*).

The sub-parallel zone of supergene mineralisation was intercepted by hole 21NRSP024 (5m at 0.47% Cu including 1m at 1.36% Cu and 4m at 0.11% Cu). This hole also confirms sulphide mineralisation at depth (13m at 1.08% Cu including 1m at 1.12% Cu and including 3m at 3.10% Cu).

Section 102,960E

The drilling has confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously identified in historical holes. New extensions to sulphide mineralisation to the east and at depth have also been identified (Figure 7*).

Hole 21NRSP035 confirms intercepts of shallow oxide and deeper transitional mineralisation (4m at 0.16% Cu, 7m at 0.16% Cu and 8m at 0.24% Cu).

Hole 21NRSP026 has intercepted the southern sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation (6m at 0.16% Cu). Sulphide mineralisation within the Nifty Syncline carbonate-shale host rocks was intercepted at depth (7m at 0.30%, 7m at 0.34% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu).

Sulphide mineralisation was intersected higher in the stratigraphic sequence in hole 21NRSP0025 (13m at 0.52% Cu including 1m at 1.48% Cu and including 1m at 2.13% Cu) and at depth (3m at 0.42% Cu and 4m at 0.19% Cu).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ETZVU06G



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:  

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×