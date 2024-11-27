Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cyprium Metals

Nifty PFS Confirms $1,12Cm Pre-Tax NPV and 7C7kt Ore Reserve

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM, OTC: CYPMF) is pleased to present the Prefeasibility Study (“PFS”) for the Nifty Copper Complex. The PFS confirms the economic viability of large-scale production of copper in concentrate (“Concentrate Project”) through the refurbishment and expansion of Nifty’s brownfield concentrator and accompanying new surface mine. The PFS also confirms economics of producing copper cathode by re-treating Nifty’s Heap Leach Pads 1-6 (“Initial Cathode Project”) which is a subset of oxide opportunities. This PFS supports the first Ore Reserve Estimate (“ORE”) to be published on the Concentrate Project and Initial Cathode Project (collectively referred to as the “Projects”).

Highlights on a combined basis include:

  • LOM production of 718kt copper including average annual production of 37.3ktpa over the first ten years
  • Gross revenues of A$9.2 billion, EBITDA of A$4 billion and pre-tax cash flow of $3.1 billion on C1 costs of US$2.39 / lb at a long-term copper price assumption of A$13,253/ tonne
  • Brownfield redevelopment costs of $458 million represents 2.3x average EBITDA over first 10 years of concentrate production
    • Concentrate Project includes capital expenditure of $239 million to refurbish and expand concentrator and upgrade site infrastructure and capitalised operating costs of $189 million
    • $30 million capital cost for Cathode Project with total project costs of $46 million
  • $1,129 million pre-tax NPV8 ($756 million after-tax); pre-tax IRR of 28.9% (23.6% after-tax)
  • All major permits currently in hand, to be updated using PFS information
  • Concentrate Project Ore Reserves of 83Mt at 0.90% Cu for 753Kt contained Cu
  • Initial Cathode Project Ore Reserves of 10.6mt at 0.41% Cu for 44Kt contained Cu

“The successful completion of this comprehensive PFS marks a pivotal milestone for Cyprium. This is important, foundational work that we will build on” said Executive Chair Matt Fifield.

“The PFS highlights the long duration and immense profitability of Nifty’s Concentrate Project. With 797,000 tonnes of copper in total reserve supporting more than $3 billion dollars of pre-tax cash flow, Nifty is a large and important copper source and economic engine for Australia,” said Fifield.

“There are few near-term copper development opportunities that present the scale, longevity and positive economics of Nifty’s Concentrate Project, and really none that have the speed and cost advantages of a permitted brownfield site and access to Western Australia’s world-class supply chain,” added Fifield. “The important information in this PFS serves as a strategic foundation for our forward activities as we move towards project execution.”

For a copy of this announcement and a short introductory video please visit Cyprium Metals Investor Hub at https://investorhub.cypriummetals.com/link/drLK0e.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cyprium Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

CYM:AU
Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from the Nifty East infill extensional drilling. The program comprised 21 RC holes for 5,725m targeting areas from the previous program which identified encouraging widths of oxide/transitional mineralisation extending east and sulphide mineralisation extending east at depth beneath the former Nifty open pit (Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS

- All results received from Nifty East Extensional Infill drilling program, targeting the oxide/transitional mineralisation and sulphide mineralisation at depth beneath the open pit

- Results demonstrate potential to define additional shallow mineralisation for the planned heap leach restart and grow the existing +0.9 Mt contained copper Mineral Resource

- Significant widths of copper mineralisation intersected are shown below

Executive Director Barry Cahill commented:

"The first phase of drilling at Nifty East has firmed up our understanding of the copper mineralisation extending from the current Nifty open pit and clearly demonstrates excellent potential to grow the existing resource further east. The results will be added to the resource model. These East drilling results along with the previously released West drilling clearly demonstrate the potential to expand the mineral resource as further phases of drilling proceed.

Discussion of results

Section 102,800E

Hole 21NRSP021 confirmed oxide mineralisation that was previously intercepted in holes 21NRSP006 and 21NRSP011 (Figure 3* 18m at 0.45% Cu, including 1m at 2.35% Cu). Hole 21NRSP021 also extended sulphide mineralisation at depth within the carbonate-shale host rocks (4m at 0.36% Cu, 3m at 0.47% Cu and 17m at 0.52% Cu, including 2m at 1.14% Cu and 6m at 0.16% Cu).

Section 102,840E

Hole 21NRSP030 confirms oxide mineralisation close to surface that was previously intersected in hole 21NRSP001 and historical drillhole NCP0317 (Figure 4* 3m at 0.15% Cu, 3m at 0.14% Cu and 5m at 0.26% Cu). Three deeper holes intercepted sulphide mineralisation extensions at depth where there is no historical drilling.

Hole 21NRSP0022 intercepted 3m at 0.19% Cu, 11m at 0.66% Cu including 2m at 1.57% Cu and 3m at 0.31%, and 5m at 0.51% Cu including 1m at 1.40% Cu. Hole 21NRSP0031 intercepts include 6m at 0.33% Cu and 7m at 1.14% Cu including 4m at 1.76% Cu. 21NRSP0032 intersected 3m at 0.21% Cu, 3m at 0.29% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu.

Section 102,880E

Figure 5* illustrates infill transitional and sulphide mineralisation which was intercepted in hole 21NRSP039 (3m at 0.69% Cu including 1m at 1.21% Cu, 3m at 0.44%, 4m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.18% and 3m at 1.18% Cu including 2m at 1.38% Cu), and Hole 21NRSP023, which intercepts upper sulphide mineralisation (12m at 0.74% Cu including 2m at 1.20% Cu and including 1m at 1.50% Cu and including 1m at 1.26% Cu).

Section 102,920E

The drilling has identified further extensionsto the oxide mineralisation east of the Nifty pit. The mineralisation is mostly in proximity to the northern limb of the Nifty Syncline. It has also been confirmed to extend further south, interpreted as an extension of the sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation, which was identified in the first phase of drilling by Cyprium Metals in 2021.

Hole 21NRSP0033 (4m at 0.14% Cu, 3m at 0.16% Cu, 6m at 0.22% Cu, 14m at 0.27% Cu, 5m at 0.17% Cu and 3m at 0.26% Cu) and Hole 21NRSP034 (3m at 0.13% Cu, 4m at 0.16% Cu, 3m at 0.19% Cu, 4m at 0.70% Cu including 2m at 1.17% Cu, 3m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.32% Cu and 1m at 1.23% Cu) have confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously unidentified (Figure 6*).

The sub-parallel zone of supergene mineralisation was intercepted by hole 21NRSP024 (5m at 0.47% Cu including 1m at 1.36% Cu and 4m at 0.11% Cu). This hole also confirms sulphide mineralisation at depth (13m at 1.08% Cu including 1m at 1.12% Cu and including 3m at 3.10% Cu).

Section 102,960E

The drilling has confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously identified in historical holes. New extensions to sulphide mineralisation to the east and at depth have also been identified (Figure 7*).

Hole 21NRSP035 confirms intercepts of shallow oxide and deeper transitional mineralisation (4m at 0.16% Cu, 7m at 0.16% Cu and 8m at 0.24% Cu).

Hole 21NRSP026 has intercepted the southern sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation (6m at 0.16% Cu). Sulphide mineralisation within the Nifty Syncline carbonate-shale host rocks was intercepted at depth (7m at 0.30%, 7m at 0.34% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu).

Sulphide mineralisation was intersected higher in the stratigraphic sequence in hole 21NRSP0025 (13m at 0.52% Cu including 1m at 1.48% Cu and including 1m at 2.13% Cu) and at depth (3m at 0.42% Cu and 4m at 0.19% Cu).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ETZVU06G



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:  

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Desoto Resources Limited

First Drilling Approvals Received Under New Northern Territory Licensing Process

DeSoto Resources Limited (ASX:DES or ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that first drilling approvals have been received for its Northern Territory Exploration Licences. DeSoto is the first company to be granted drilling approvals under the Northern Territory’s new Environmental (Mining) Licence system which came into effect on the 1st July 2024.

Metro Mining Limited

Restructure of Nebari Senior Debt and Royalty De-risks Balance Sheet, Lowers Costs and Provides Flexibility

Metro Mining Limited (ASX: MMI) (Metro or the Company) announces that, after a competitive refinancing process, it has entered into a binding and definitive agreement with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund I, LP and Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II, LP (collectively, Nebari), for two additional tranches of financing for up to US$21.5 million (A$33M)1.

Black Canyon (ASX:BCA)

3km Strike of Outcropping Manganese Confirmed from Wandanya

Australian manganese explorer and developer, Black Canyon Limited (Black Canyon or the Company) (ASX: BCA) is pleased to announce results from detailed mapping and pXRF analysis of rock chip samples undertaken within the manganese corridors at the Wandanya Project. The results show the scale potential of the manganese mineralisation discovered at Wandanya and potential for significant high grade iron formations, which had not been previously drilled or mapped prior to Black Canyon prospecting the targets.

Ausquest limited

Premium Magnetite Iron Product (>70% Fe) Confirmed Across Waterfall Prospect (WA)

Further to its previous ASX announcements (listed below), AusQuest Limited (ASX: AQD) is pleased to advise that it has successfully produced a premium iron product grading >70% Fe from DTR test work completed on samples from 14 of the 16 drill-holes at the Waterfall Prospect, part of its 100%-owned Morrisey Project in Western Australia’s Midwest mining district.

Apollo Minerals Limited

Exploration Update - Visible Gold Intersected at Salanie

Apollo Minerals Limited (ASX: AON) (‘Apollo Minerals’ or ‘the Company’) provides an update on its exploration activities at the Salanie Gold Project (“Salanie”) in Gabon and the Belgrade Copper Project in Serbia. The first round of drilling has now been completed at both projects. Visible gold has been intersected at the A1 Prospect at Salanie, an area that has not seen exploration or modern drilling in 70 years.

Metal Bank Limited

Wadi Al Junah VMS-Style Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver Project in Saudi Arabia

Metal Bank Limited (ASX: MBK) (‘Metal Bank’, ‘MBK’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce further details regarding the Wadi al Junah Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver Project (‘Wadi al Junah’ or ‘the Project’), which has been awarded to Consolidated Mining Company (CMC) following a highly competitive Saudi government exploration licensing Round 6.

