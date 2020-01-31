Magnis Energy Technologies Quarterly Activities Report

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 31 December 2019.









Highlights:

iM3TSV, of which Magnis owns a third, submitted the Townsville Battery Manufacturing Feasibility Study to Queensland Government, for an 18 GWh lithium- ion battery cell manufacturing facility.

Magnis Non-executive Director, the Distinguished Professor M. Stanley Whittingham, awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his work in developing the lithium-ion battery.

Binding Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) contract executed with Metallurgical Corporation of China (“MCC”), to provide turn-key solution for a 240,000tpa graphite production facility at the Company’s Nachu Project in Tanzania.

