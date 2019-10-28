Ioneer Provides Quarterly Activities Update

Australia

Ioneer has provided an update on its activities for the quarter ending September 2019, which were focused on Rhyolite Ridge.

Ioneer (ASX:INR) has provided an update on its activities for the quarter ending September 2019, which were focused on the 100-percent owned Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project in Nevada, USA. 

As quoted in the press release:

“Ioneer made significant progress during the period and particularly benefited from the learnings of operating our pilot plant. In testing the Rhyolite Ridge process flowsheet at pilot scale, we collected detailed data that has identified areas of further optimisation ahead of detailed design engineering for the DFS,” Managing Director Bernard Rowe said.

