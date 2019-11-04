Australia

Investing News
Search Search Active

Independence Group Offers to Buy Panoramic Resources

- November 4th, 2019

Independence Group announced its intention to make an off-market takeover offer to acquire Panoramic Resources.

Independence Group (ASX:IGO) announced its intention to make an off-market takeover offer to acquire Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN).

As quoted in the press release:

“The offer represents a rare instance of genuine and obvious mutual benefit for both Panoramic and IGO shareholders. Panoramic shareholders will be able to crystallise future value from Savannah at a very attractive price and retain exposure to its upside potential, while also gaining exposure to Nova and Tropicana and IGO’s extensive portfolio of belt-scale exploration projects prospective for nickel and copper,” Peter Bradford, IGO’s managing director and CEO, said.

Click here for the full text release

gold outlook free report

Is gold a good hedge investment?

 
Get an in depth market report for free!
 

Get the latest Australia Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Panoramic Reduces Annual Guidance for Savannah
Base Metals Weekly Round-Up: Iron Ore Cools Off
Independence Group’s Nova Exceeds Yearly Nickel Output Guidance
IGO’s Nova Kicks FY19 Nickel Production Up a Notch

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *