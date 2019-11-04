Independence Group Offers to Buy Panoramic Resources

Independence Group (ASX:IGO) announced its intention to make an off-market takeover offer to acquire Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN).

As quoted in the press release:

“The offer represents a rare instance of genuine and obvious mutual benefit for both Panoramic and IGO shareholders. Panoramic shareholders will be able to crystallise future value from Savannah at a very attractive price and retain exposure to its upside potential, while also gaining exposure to Nova and Tropicana and IGO’s extensive portfolio of belt-scale exploration projects prospective for nickel and copper,” Peter Bradford, IGO’s managing director and CEO, said.