High-Grade Maiden lithium resource exceeds expectations 1.08Mt LCE @ 946mg/L Li from Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project









Highlights:

Maiden Inferred mineral resource for Pata Pila and Rana de Sal of 1.08Mt of contained lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) @ 946mg/l Li (no cut off) at the HMW project.

Resource estimate significantly exceeds Galan’s expectations of grade, impurities and size

Galan’s total combined mineral resource increased by 158% from 685kt LCE @ 672mg/l Li to 1.77Mt LCE @ 837mg/l Li

Potential for further resource estimates from Portofino option concessions to be assessed

Exploration upside exists for the remaining HMW concessions

Results strongly complement the Candelas Scoping and Pre-Feasibility Study with project synergies now being reviewed and upgraded

The Galan projects represent one of the highest grade/lowest impurity resources within Argentina

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is very pleased to announce the maiden JORC (2012) reported Mineral Resource estimate for the Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The resource estimate was completed by the Company’s consultants SRK Consulting (Australasia) and was conducted by their Australian based team.

The Inferred mineral resource estimate for Pata Pila and Rana de Sal is 1,080,775 tonnes of contained lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) product grading at 946mg/l Li (with no Li cut off). A summary of the HMW mineral resource, is provided in the Mineral Resource Statement (Table 2).

