Coniagas Battery Metals to Advance Graal Nickel-Copper Project in Quebec, CEO Says
“We might start drilling right away, and we might have some very high crazy numbers for copper-nickel,” said Coniagas Battery Metals CEO Frank Basa.
Coniagas Battery Metals (TSXV:COS) is focused on developing world-class nickel, copper and cobalt projects, starting with the Graal property in Quebec, according to Frank Basa, the company’s CEO. Coniagas is a spinout of Nord Precious Metals Mining (TSXV:NTH,OTCQB:CCWOF), formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works, which is continuing to work on its past-producing Castle silver-cobalt project.
“We still have about 14 properties, including Graal. We spend most of our time and money on Graal because odds are there's something there,” Basa said. “We might start drilling right away, and we might have some very high crazy numbers for copper-nickel. ... There's some cobalt values. The property's potential is massive.”
Early exploration work and drilling at the Graal property indicate a potentially large deposit of high-grade nickel, copper and cobalt near surface.
“We are driven by success,” Basa said. "The market’s right, I think. The copper-nickel market is not going to go away, (and) the precious metals market is going to come back to life."
Coniagas also plans to build a processing facility that will use its proprietary Re-2Ox technology, a closed-loop hydrometallurgical process that extracts metals without any discharge or smelting.
Watch the full interview with Coniagas Battery Metals CEO Frank Basa above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Coniagas Battery Metals (TSXV:COS). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Coniagas Battery Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Coniagas Battery Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Coniagas Battery Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
