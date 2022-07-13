Tattooed Chef Inc is a plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of plant-based food products that taste great and are sustainably sourced. The company's signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States. Tattooed Chef provides great-tasting, approachable, and innovative products not only to the growing group of consumers who seek to adopt a plant-based lifestyle, but to any of the People Who Give a Crop.