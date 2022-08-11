Press Releases
PolyMet Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. The company's primary mineral property is the NorthMet Project, which is a polymetallic project in northeastern Minnesota, USA. The company ultimately plans to produce metals such as copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and gold.
