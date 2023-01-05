MP Materials Corp.
MP Materials Corp is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site ofscale in North America.
