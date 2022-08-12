Press Releases
More Press Releases
Metalex Ventures Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's principal projects in Canada are in Quebec and northern Ontario (U2). Its overseas projects are located in South Africa, Morocco and Mali.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.