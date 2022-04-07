Iron Investing News

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

This Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

LIF:CA

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC. Directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna, LIORC owns an equity interest in IOC and receives gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced from the leased lands that are sold and shipped by IOC and commission on IOC's sales of iron ore. IOC is a Canadian producer of iron ore pellets and concentrate, serving customers worldwide.

Recent News

Company News

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - 2021 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation announced the results of its operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 . To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation present the Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021 . 84 Years in Labrador West Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation has been involved in Labrador West for 84 ...

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of its operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022 - $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022 and is to be paid on April 26, 2022 . About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna ...

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022 and is to be paid on April 26, 2022 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Black Iron Takes the Lead

Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Black Iron, Gear Energy, Frontera Energy, I3 Energy and Athabasca Oil.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,254.95 in the early morning last Friday (February 4). It closed the five day period at 21,270.35.

The index was on track for its best weekly performance since December as energy stocks gained and oil prices hit seven year highs on the back of supply concerns. Looking over to other commodities, gold and silver slipped on Friday as the US dollar strengthened after a US jobs report.

Keep reading...Show less

Ways to Invest in Iron Ore

Wondering about ways to invest in iron ore? Here’s a brief overview of the market, including supply and demand dynamics and investing options.

With strength and malleability on its side, iron ore has many industrial applications and is one of the world’s most important materials. However, its main use by far is in the production of steel.

Prices for iron ore have suffered in recent years, but some investors remain optimistic about this important industrial metal. And for good reason — while much of the base metals sector suffered under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, iron ore was able to overcome downward pressure.

“The steel industry came roaring back in 2021 after bearing the brunt of the pandemic last year, taking succor from a strong revival in end-market demand and an upswing in steel prices,” states Zacks Investment Research. “Strong demand across major markets aided by higher industrial activities, still-elevated steel prices, and a sizable infrastructure investment augur well for the industry heading into 2022.”

Keep reading...Show less