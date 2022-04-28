Nickel Investing News

Garibaldi Resources Corporation.

GGIFF

Garibaldi Resources Corp is a Canada based exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company's projects in Mexico include the La Patilla, King projects, the Red Lion project, the Grizzly project, the Tora Tora project, Golden Bear, and the Black Gold project, among others.

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES 2022 DRILL PROGRAM AT NICKEL SHÄW AND PROPOSED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. is pleased to announce that it intends to conduct a drill program during 2022 at its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project located in the Yukon, Canada and a proposed non-brokered private placement. The Company ...

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to conduct a drill program during 2022 at its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project (the " Project ") located in the Yukon, Canada and a proposed non-brokered private placement.

Pathway to Zero Solids Waste for the TECH Project

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) (“QPM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that significant progress has been made on QPM’s ability to utilise residue from the TECH Project in commercial application as engineered fill.

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF WARRANTS BY ELECTRUM

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. is pleased to announce that it has received approximately $911,000 from the exercise of approximately 11.4 million warrants from the Company's largest shareholder, Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund L.P. . The warrants were issued in conjunction with a private placement completed during 2019. The exercise price of the warrants was $0.08 with expiry dates of July 12, 2024 and August 29, ...

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approximately $911,000 from the exercise of approximately 11.4 million warrants from the Company's largest shareholder, Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund L.P. ("Electrum"). The warrants were issued in conjunction with a private placement completed during 2019. The exercise price of the warrants was $0.08 with expiry dates of July 12, 2024 and August 29, 2024 .

NIckel Creek Platinum Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Stuart Harshaw , President and Chief Executive Officer of Nickel Creek, commented: "Nickel Creek is fortunate to have the continued support of Electrum demonstrating the endorsement for the Company's plans going forward."

The proceeds from the exercise of warrants will be used for ongoing development of the 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project, and for general corporate expenses and working capital purposes.

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project in one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world, with an attractive mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which supports year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska . The Company is also investigating additional opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Australia's Emissions-reduction Initiatives and Net-negative Carbon Projects

As the world continues its transition towards a sustainable future, Australia has the potential to become a major player in clean energy and climate projects.

Sustainability is changing the course of multiple industries, with significant impacts on the investment sector.

Sustainable investing is the future — a means by which one can diversify their portfolio while also promoting positive societal and environmental impacts. This is arguably most evident in the energy and carbon markets.

"We're really in the middle of a low-carbon transition right now," said Adeline Aw, vice president of environmental sustainability at Singapore's Economic Development Board, according to a recent McKinsey podcast. "What's really important is to help finance and bring to life projects that can help us remove and to avoid carbon emissions."

