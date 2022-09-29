Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group, headquartered in Toronto, Canada cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through its medicinal brand, Peace Naturals, and its two recreational brands, Cove and Spinach. Although it primarily operates in Canada, Cronos exports medical cannabis to Poland and Germany. In addition, it has entered joint ventures in Israel, Colombia, and Australia to drive further international cultivation and distribution growth. In the U.S. the company directly sells hemp-derived CBD and has an option to acquire 10.5% of U.S. multistate operator PharmaCann.