Manganese Investing News

CANADIAN MANGANESE COMPANY INC.

This CANADIAN MANGANESE COMPANY INC. profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

CDMN:AQL

Canadian Manganese Co Inc is an exploration and development company focused on evaluating a manganese project in New Brunswick, Canada. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of the Woodstock project to produce specialty manganese metals.

Recent News

Company News

How to Invest in Manganese

Curious about how to invest in manganese? Here’s a brief overview of the manganese industry, from supply and demand to how to invest.

Manganese is an important industrial metal. More than 90 percent of global consumption is closely tied to the steel and construction sectors, and China is a major user of the metal.

Despite its solid demand base, the manganese price has been a victim of volatility in the past few years.

In recent years, significant growth in manganese production in Africa paired with an increase in Chinese port stocks led to oversupply in the market, placing downward pressure on prices. During the early days of the COVID-19 lockdowns, manganese operations slowed production, leading to rebounds in the price of the metal.

Keep reading...Show less

Giyani Announces Significant Mineral Resources Increase and Upgrade for K.Hill Project

Giyani Metals Corp. developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project in Botswana, is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the K.Hill Project that incorporates its recently discovered southerly extension . Highlights A 31% increase in Indicated Resources for the K.Hill Project to 2.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 19.3% manganese oxide which equates to approximately 0.41Mt of contained ...

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana, is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the K.Hill Project that incorporates its recently discovered southerly extension (" K.Hill Extension ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Manganese Outlook 2022: Expect Price Corrections, Recovery in Supply

Find out what experts had to say about trends in the manganese market in 2021 and the 2022 manganese outlook.

Click here to read the previous manganese outlook.

After uncertainty due to COVID-19 in 2020, the manganese space saw a strong rebound in demand in 2021.

Despite not being widely known, manganese is extensively used in metallurgy. In fact, it is the fourth most common metal by tonnage, just after iron, aluminum and copper.

What will happen to manganese this year? To find out, the Investing News Network (INN) reached out to analysts in the space to get their thoughts on what’s ahead for the battery metal in 2021.

Keep reading...Show less

Giyani Announces Update on Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana

Giyani Metals Corp. developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project in Botswana, is pleased to announce completion of its initial exploration drilling campaign at the Otse manganese oxide prospect and update on exploration at the K.Hill Project. Highlights Total of 66 reverse circulation drill holes have been completed at both the north and south target areas for a total 4,149 metres. Initial Otse results show high ...

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (the " K.Hill Project ") in Botswana, is pleased to announce completion of its initial exploration drilling campaign at the Otse manganese oxide prospect (" Otse ") and update on exploration at the K.Hill Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less