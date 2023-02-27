Advantage Energy Ltd is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the extraction of natural gas and liquid resources. The company holds over 145,000 net acres of liquids-rich lands throughout Canada. Advantage Energy Ltd focuses on creating low-cost, low-emission Canadian energy for the world. The company sells crude and medium crude oil as well as conventional natural gas and liquid natural gas. Advantage Energy Ltd plans to grow by utilizing areas with high rate of return targets due to the presence of existing infrastructure capability.