TILT: Vertically-Integrated B2B Cannabis Company

TILT (CSE:TILT;OTC:SVVTF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.

TILT is a vertically-integrated cannabis infrastructure and technology company providing value through a number of business models including software, infrastructure, financing and more. TILT offers state-of-the-art software solutions for each level of the supply chain, from robust greenhouse systems to retail solutions in dispensaries across North America. TILT’s vertically-integrated approach to cannabis technology has enabled to company to continue its expansion through a series of partnerships and acquisitions throughout the sector. The company’s portfolio now includes Baker Technologies, Blackbird, Briteside, Jupiter Research, Sea Hunter Therapeutics, Standard Farms and Sante Veritas Holdings.

TILT’s business model is designed to elevate the cannabis industry by improving the systems and standards used by professionals throughout the industry. The company is comprised of two main businesses, Software & Services and Consumer Devices & Packaged Goods. By focusing on these two areas, TILT has positioned itself to help businesses run more efficiently while connecting with their customers more effectively.

TILT’s company highlights include the following:

Vertically-integrated, B2B-focused cannabis company.

Seven subsidiaries are the backbone of service offerings.

The global cannabis market to reach US$146.4 billion by 2025.

Canadian cannabis market to exceed $7 billion in sales in 2019.

European cannabis market to reach 115.7 billion euros by 2028.

Unaudited pro forma 2018 annual gross revenue of US$97.3 million.

Unaudited pro forma January 2019 gross revenue of US$18.3 million.

Revenue derived from licensed software, business and consumer delivery services, vaporizing devices and cannabis products.

100,000-square-feet of total retail space to come online in the near term in Massachusetts, Ohio, Illinois, Arizona and Maryland.

$1 billion in pending acquisitions.

Three core brands: One, Chroma and Slate.

Over 400 SKUs for medical and recreational products.

Management experienced in M&A and capital markets.

