The Raj Delivers Exceptional Tantalum Results

The Directors of eMetals Limited (ACN 142 411 390)(ASX:EMT)(eMetals or the Company),are pleased to announce the exploration results for the Poona Rare Metals Project (Poona Project).









HIGHLIGHTS:

• Follow-up sampling at The Raj Tantalite Prospect returns multiple high grade tantalite bearing pegmatites over a strike length exceeding 800m.

• Tantalum results for 22 new samples show all samples exceed 179 ppm Ta2O5 and three samples in excess of 0.1% Ta2O5

• Pegmatites are mapped to continue in a swarm between The Raj and Panjshir Prospect, where significant lithium mineralisation has been previously reported.

• Drill planning underway for mid-2021.

eMetals Director, Mathew Walker commented:

“The Poona Project continues to deliver significant geochemical results that enhance and solidify the prospectivity of the Project to host a number of styles of mineralisation. The current results from The Raj are sufficiently encouraging to warrant fast-tracking of a drill test to determine the size, thickness and grade of the host pegmatites.”

POONA PROJECT

The Poona Project is located approximately 70 kilometres north west of Cue, in the Murchison Domain of the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia. The project is approximately 600 kilometres north of Perth and is serviced by sealed and unsealed roads and is strategically located close to rail and gas infrastructure.

The Poona Project is prospective for LCT type pegmatite mineralisation hosted within the greenstone belts of the Weld Range, where they are intruded by evolved granites. The Tenements have been explored since the early 1900’s when emeralds were discovered at the Aga Khan mine, with modern exploration focusing on gold, nickel, gemstones and more recently for lithium and pegmatite associated mineralisation.

eMetals has aggressively explored the Poona Project, discovering significant Ni-Cu-PGE anomalism at the Mughal Prospect, and significant tantalum mineralisation at The Raj prospect.

