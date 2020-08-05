TGS Esports: Location-Based Esports Events and Tournaments

TGS Esports Inc. (TSXV:TGS) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.









TGS Esports Inc. is a live gaming and esports entertainment company that offers training, live and online tournaments, media services, and full esports leagues out of its purpose-built gaming facility in Richmond, British Columbia. The company has created additional revenue streams and opportunities for monetization through sponsorships, testing, marketing offers, discount programs, loyalty bonuses and other opportunities.

TGS Esports’ flagship gaming arena is designed to host live and online gaming tournaments that can be broadcast around the world thanks to the production-grade equipment available at the facility. The company currently offers courses, camps, online events and tournaments that have generated sponsorship opportunities for the company including partnerships with RedBull, Pepsi, HyperX, the Vancouver Canucks, and brand ambassador NHL star Tyler Seguin.

TGS Esports’ company highlights include the following:

Purpose-built stadium in Richmond, BC offers live tournaments, broadcasting, 60 gaming PCs and a live stage for gameplay

Online tournaments, leagues, courses and camps allow for additional revenue streams while growing the TGS gaming community

Data generated through these events and digital platforms can be monetized through sponsorships, testing, marketing offers, discount programs, loyalty bonuses and other opportunities

Milestone events hosted include the TGS Hockey challenge, Fortnite Charity Skirmish Challenge and Bounty Online NBA2K Challenge

Signed brand ambassador Tyler Seguin to help inform the company’s strategic growth planning while connecting esports with traditional athletics

