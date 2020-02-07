Tech Big News Roundup: A2Z Technologies Enters into Contract with Nasdaq-Listed Israel Defense Technology Company, Ray Lewis, Ray of Hope Foundation and Alpha North Esports & Entertainment Join Forces to Bring Fans an Online Celebrity Gaming Experience
Kevin Vanstone - February 7th, 2020
In case you missed it, here is this week’s tech big news roundup.
Emerging Tech
- Powerband Engages Phoenix Corporate Finance to Facilitate up to $250-Million in Credit Facilities for Canada
- A2Z Technologies Enters into Contract with Nasdaq-Listed Israel Defense Technology Company
- Ray Lewis, Ray of Hope Foundation and Alpha North Esports & Entertainment Join Forces to Bring Fans an Online Celebrity Gaming Experience
- Siyata Mobile Receives $600,000 Purchase Order for 4G Rugged Push-To-Talk Handsets
Fintech
- Marble Financial Announces Partnership with Finder.com, Offering its Fast-Track Credit Rebuilding Product
