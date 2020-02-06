Marble Financial Announces Partnership with Finder.com, Offering its Fast-Track Credit Rebuilding Product

Marble Financial Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Finder.com, an independent financial comparison platform and information service.









Marble Financial Inc. (CSE:MRBL, OTC:MRBLF) “Marble” or the “Company,” today announced a strategic partnership with Finder.com, an independent financial comparison platform and information service, offering their customers, Marble’s proprietary credit rebuilding product, Fast-Track.

This partnership further expands our growth opportunity to help insolvent Canadian consumers make informed economic choices. Marble Financial is a leader in financial wellness technology and Finder.com, is one of the largest comparison platforms that operates in 10 + countries helping millions of people make better financial decisions daily.

A recent study by MNP Consumer Debt Index found that 50% of Canadians say they are $200 or less away from being insolvent at month-end, with three in ten not having the confidence to manage their debt. As well, the Government of Canada stated that the rate of insolvencies (bankruptcies and proposals) have increased by 16% year over year with Consumer Proposals increasing by nearly 18%, presenting an excellent window of opportunity and gap in the market for both Marble and Finder to serve a sizeable Canadian market seeking debt relief through comparison providers versus traditional methods.

With this unique partnership, Marble will become Finder.com’s first partner to offer a solution to their audience in active consumer proposals, with the introduction of Marble’s Fast-Track credit rebuilding product. This new product offering allows Finder.com users a solution that will not only positively impact their credit report, but also presents the opportunity to qualify for other Finder partner products in the future.

“Finder Canada is pleased to be partnering with Marble Financial, and excited about educating our users about their Fast-Track product.” says Michael Thompson, Senior Performance Manager at Finder.com. “We feel like Marble’s Fast-Track program fills a gap in the Consumer Proposal’s market, helping customers to navigate, then exit the Consumer Proposal phase in a healthy way. It also gives consumers with lower credit scores the ability to accelerate the credit rebuilding process, and move forward to a healthier financial future”

“Marble is very excited to partner with Finder.com to continue helping Canadians strive towards a positive financial future” says Karim Nanji, Marble’s CEO. “Through combining our credit rebuilding product, Fast-Track, with Finder.com, and their innovative online comparison, search and information platform, we will fill a gap in Finder.com’s product offering to reach new consumers and continue assisting those Canadians’ to rebuild or improve their credit.”

About Finder.com Finder.com is a personal finance website, which helps consumers compare financial products online so they can make better informed decisions. Consumers can visit finder.com to compare credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, life and travel insurance, shopping coupon codes, and so much more before choosing the option that best suits their needs. Best of all, finder.com is completely free to use. We’re not a bank or insurer, nor are we owned by one, and we are not a product issuer or a credit provider. We’re not affiliated with any one institution or outlet, so it’s genuine advice from a team of experts who care about helping you find better. Visit http://www.finder.com to learn more about the company.

About Marble Financial Inc. (CSE:MRBL; OTCQB:MRBLF) We are a group of forward-thinking financial technology experts that fully understand the benefits and drawbacks of credit in Canada. Marble helps Canadians rebuild their credit to gain access to prime lending, through our industry-leading proprietary technology solutions Fast- Track, Score-Up, and Credit-Meds. Our proven strategy guides our customers back to a meaningful credit score, 50% quicker than traditional methods. Since 2016, Marble is proud to have empowered thousands of Canadians to a positive financial future and we continue to establish ourselves as leaders in financial wellness.

For further information, please visit the company’s website at http://www.mymarble.ca/

