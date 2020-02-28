Tech Big News Roundup: Alpha North Esports & Entertainment Announces Acquisition of Vancouver Community Retro Gaming Club, Marble’s Subsidiary Granted Extra-Provincial Registration in Prince Edward Island
Kevin Vanstone - February 28th, 2020
In case you missed it, here is this week’s tech big news roundup.
Emerging Tech
- Alpha North Esports & Entertainment Announces Acquisition of Vancouver Community Retro Gaming Club (VCRGC)
Fintech
- Marble’s Subsidiary Granted Extra-Provincial Registration in Prince Edward Island, Offering its Score-Up and Fast Track Credit Rebuilding Products to Consumers
