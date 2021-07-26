TDG Gold: Consolidating Permitted, Precious Metals Projects in the Americas

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) is an emerging player in the precious metals mining space and an emerging consolidator of permitted, silver-focused, precious metals projects in the Americas.

The company recently announced it has entered into a non-binding Letter Of Intent (LOI) with Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN) to acquire the company’s Nueva Esperanza advanced silver-gold exploration and development project in the Maricunga Belt, Chile. This LOI advances TDG Gold’s plans to grow beyond its current portfolio with the constant evaluation of new potential acquisitions in silver and gold.

TDG Gold’s Company Highlights

TDG Gold is an emerging consolidator of permitted, silver-focused, precious metals projects in the Americas. The company currently operates in the highly prospectiveToodoggone Production Corridor in north-central British Columbia and the vibrant mining-friendly district of Maricunga, Chile.

The company continues to actively consolidate silver-focused, deep-value opportunities through exploration, development and acquisition of permitted advanced exploration-stage projects, such as their recent acquisition of the Nueva Esperanza project in Chile.

TDG has over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities across its five mining projects: Shasta, Baker, Mets, Bot and Oxide Peak in the Toodoggone in North Central British Columbia.

The Shasta property has a resource target of 0.9 to 1.47 million ounce gold equivalent which it expects to publish in half one, 2022

The highly prospective Baker project sits adjacent to Shasta and boasts high-grade gold and silver mineralization potential and excellent road accessibility, valuation and exploration upside.

The Toodoggone is ripe for consolidation and TDG’s Baker and Shasta projects represent significant strategic importance in any roll-up strategy, due to their critical infrastructure, including expandable 200 tonne per day mill, tailings facility and only road access through the district.

Next steps for the company include near-term project development and acquisition of silver-focused assets across the Americas and extensive exploration of the Shasta and Baker properties, plus the advancement of Shasta and Nueva Esperanza toward production as early as 2024