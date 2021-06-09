Falcon Gold: Generating and Exploring Precious Metal Assets in Prolific Jurisdictions Across the Americas

Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG, FWB:3FA, OTC:FGLDF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG, FWB:3FA, OTC:FGLDF) explores precious metal assets across the Americas and currently focuses on its flagship Central Canada gold & polymetallic project leverages strategic positioning 20 kilometers east of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit. The company’s portfolio of mineral projects also include ones in prolific mining jurisdictions of Ontario, British Columbia and Argentina.

In April 2021, Falcon created the Argentina-based Falcon Gold LatamARG S.A. to manage its South American exploration and development operations. This creation comes at an optimal time with the recent acquisition of the company’s Esperanza gold-silver-copper project in La Rioja, Argentina. Falcon intends to explore further interests in South America’s mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Falcon Gold’s Company Highlights

Falcon Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration, expanding and developing its robust portfolio of highly prospective precious metal projects in prolific mining jurisdictions of the Americas.

The company operates a robust project portfolio in prolific mining districts. These assets include the flagship Central Canada gold & Polymetallic project, Springpole gold, Burton and Camping Lake property in Ontario, Spitfire & Sunny Boy and Gaspard gold projects in British Columbia and recently acquired Esperanza gold-silver-copper project in La Rioja, Argentina.

The Central Canada gold project hosts excellent road access, gold mineralization and strategic positioning near Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which contains a multi-million estimated gold resource.

Falcon created the Falcon Gold LatamARG S.A. in 2021 to manage its South American exploration and development operations on the high-grade Esperanza gold-silver-copper project in La Rioja, Argentina.

Falcon Gold operates a tight share structure and fairly low share count with less than 100 million shares outstanding. Its tight-knit management team owns approximately 20 percent of its shares.

The company has a world-class management team consisting of several mining, finance and geological heavyweights with years of experience in a diverse portfolio of related industries.