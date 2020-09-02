Tartisan Nickel Corp: Developing a Diversified Base and Precious Metals Portfolio

Tartisan Nickel Corp (CSE:TN, OTC:TTSRF, FSE:A2D) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Tartisan Nickel Corp is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on base and battery metals projects in the province of Ontario. The company’s flagship Kenbridge nickel–copper–cobalt project is located in Kenora, Ontario and hosts a combined open-pit, underground, measured and indicated historical resource of 7.14 million tonnes at 0.62 percent nickel, 0.33 percent copper.

Tartisan Nickel also owns 100 percent of the Don Pancho zinc-lead-silver-manganese project, which is located nine kilometers from Trevali’s (TSX:TV) Santander Mine. The mine hosts historical grades of up to 4.4 percent zinc, 3.3 percent lead and 61 g/t silver over 1.15 meters.

Tartisan Nickel’s company highlights include the following:

Kenbridge property hosts a measured and indicated historical resource of 7.14 million tonnes at 0.62 percent nickel, 0.33 percent copper.

Ongoing exploration work and the preparation of a new NI 43-101 Technical Report is underway.

~8 percent stake in Eloro Resources and 2 percent NSR in their La Victoria property with continued exploration in 2020.

Strong management team with proven experience in advancing projects to production readiness and increasing shareholder value.

Tightly held share structure with 50 percent owned by approximately 12 investors

