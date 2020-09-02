Tartisan Nickel Corp: Developing a Diversified Base and Precious Metals Portfolio
Tartisan Nickel Corp (CSE:TN, OTC:TTSRF, FSE:A2D) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.
Tartisan Nickel Corp is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on base and battery metals projects in the province of Ontario. The company’s flagship Kenbridge nickel–copper–cobalt project is located in Kenora, Ontario and hosts a combined open-pit, underground, measured and indicated historical resource of 7.14 million tonnes at 0.62 percent nickel, 0.33 percent copper.
Tartisan Nickel also owns 100 percent of the Don Pancho zinc-lead-silver-manganese project, which is located nine kilometers from Trevali’s (TSX:TV) Santander Mine. The mine hosts historical grades of up to 4.4 percent zinc, 3.3 percent lead and 61 g/t silver over 1.15 meters.
Tartisan Nickel’s company highlights include the following:
- Kenbridge property hosts a measured and indicated historical resource of 7.14 million tonnes at 0.62 percent nickel, 0.33 percent copper.
- Ongoing exploration work and the preparation of a new NI 43-101 Technical Report is underway.
- ~8 percent stake in Eloro Resources and 2 percent NSR in their La Victoria property with continued exploration in 2020.
- Strong management team with proven experience in advancing projects to production readiness and increasing shareholder value.
- Tightly held share structure with 50 percent owned by approximately 12 investors
