Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes Phase 2 Construction on the Kenbridge Nickel All-Season Access Road, Receives Critical Realignment Road Permit

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: A2D) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed $1,797,000.00 in flow-through financing. This was comprised of 5,615,625 flow-through units of the Company at the price of $0.32 per unit for an aggregate subscription price of $1,798.000. Each unit comprises one flow-through share and one-half of one warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.70 per warrant share for a period of 18 months from the Closing date. A finder's commission of 6% cash and 6% brokers warrants was paid to eligible agents including but not limited to GloRes Securities Limited. The units issued under the flow-through financing are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date.
June 19, 2025
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that work on the Kenbridge Nickel Project access corridor has achieved Phase 2 completion and has made significant improvements to the operational access road.
The Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project consists of 93 contiguous patents, 153 single cell mining claims and 4 Mining Licenses of Occupation totaling 4,273 ha. The Kenbridge Property is 40 kms from paved Highway 71 via the Maybrun gravel road. The Kenbridge Property turnoff is approximately 28 kms into the Maybrun Road. The Kenbridge Project is then approximately 12.7 kms to the Kenbridge 622-meter shaft and the Kenbridge core shack. The Kenbridge Critical Minerals Project was historically only accessible by floatplane or by ATV, which made Project logistics expensive and difficult.
Phase 2 of the Kenbridge Road Project prioritized establishing reliable year-round pickup access to the Kenbridge site and core shack. This phase prioritized stabilizing key road infrastructure following winter construction.
With spring break-up complete, winter-built road sections were reshaped and compacted to address settling and ensure safe all-season access. Rehabilitation activities included subgrade shaping, grade capping, and gravel placement, with additional material added to steep approaches to improve vehicle traction and safety.
A significant focus was on drainage improvements:
- 37 cross-drain culverts were installed to support proper water flow and preserve long-term road stability and environmental integrity.
- Erosion control and environmental protection measures were implemented throughout the corridor to safeguard sensitive areas.
Additional work included:
- Survey and ribboning for Phase 3 realignments to support safe and efficient low-bed and fuel trucks to the Kenbridge core shack
- Site cleanup and removal of historical debris at the core shack
- Safety barrier installation along steep embankments
Collaboration with Indigenous community members and land-based resource specialists continued through several field visits, helping guide and validate project progress. Environmental stewardship and respectful land management remain central to all ongoing and upcoming phases.
Kenbridge Road Realignment Permit Approval
A major milestone in June 2025 was the approval of the Kenbridge Road Realignment Permit (Phase 3)—a result of close collaboration with Indigenous communities and with the Minister of Natural Resources staff in Kenora, Ontario. These realignments are essential for enabling safe and efficient access for low-bed transport and fuel delivery vehicles.
Key Next Steps Phase 3 elements include:
- Reconstruction of Atikwa River bridge approaches and departures
- One significant rock cut on Tartisan Nickel-patented land
- Two minor rock cuts
- Two major realignments of existing road and trail corridors
Notably, one realignment shifts the corridor away from a natural spring identified by a local Indigenous Knowledge Keeper as important to the regional watershed. While this adds cost to the project, it reflects Tartisan's continued commitment to environmental care and respect for the Land.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. remains focused on environmental protection and Indigenous partnership as we move into the next phase of development.
Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. states, "The Kenbridge all-season access road work continued this spring with a highly effective construction program. With receiving the Kenbridge Road Realignment Permit from the Ministry of Natural Resources, Tartisan is now able to prepare for Phase 3 construction which will allow the Company to ultimately float large equipment including the delivery of fuel into site". Appleby goes onto state, "We are gearing up for this all-important Phase 3 and road completion. We look forward to sharing our 2025 next steps, as significant plans are being put in place to commence summer exploration at the Kenbridge critical metals project."
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company which owns the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Night Danger Turtle Pond project near Dryden, Ontario as well as the Sill Lake Silver Property near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 130,995,782 shares outstanding (137,784,671 fully diluted).
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
29 November 2022
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,798,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.32 per Unit
The proceeds from the flow-through financing are being used to fund the exploration, development, advancement and feasibility of the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project, Atikwa Lake Area, Kenora Mining District, Ontario. The Company has commenced the work program as outlined in the July 2022 P.E.A (SEDAR).
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. The Company has an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited, Peruvian Metals Corp. and Silver Bullet Mines Inc.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: A2D). There are 114,538,128 shares outstanding after this current issuance.
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
29 August 2022
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Files Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario, on SEDAR
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion and filing of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario (SEDAR August 26, 2022). The Kenbridge Nickel Project is in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. The property is covered by patented and unpatented mining claims totalling 4,108.42 ha. Since 1937, 665 surface and underground drill holes totalling 99,741 meters have been completed on the property. Kenbridge has an existing shaft to a depth of 2,042 ft (622 m), with 13 level stations at 150 ft. (46 m) intervals below the shaft collar and two levels developed at 350 ft (107 m) and 500 ft (152 m) below the shaft collar.
The PEA was independently prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") of Brampton, Ontario under the supervision of Eugene J. Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET.
Highlights of the PEA (All currency is $CDN unless stated otherwise)
This PEA is focused solely on underground mining of the Mineral Resources at the Kenbridge Nickel Project and provides a solid base case for moving the Kenbridge Nickel Project forward. The PEA indicates a 9-year mine plan based on a 1,500 tonne per day underground mining and processing operation, which would have the capacity and could potentially accelerate to 2,000 t.p.d. The mine plan assumes the potentially extractable tonnage of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources which assumes overall dilution of 47% (18% internal dilution from stope designs plus 29% external dilution) and a 94% mine recovery factor. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources represent 3,445,000 tonnes at 0.97% Ni, 0.52% Cu and 0.013% Co (74 Mlb Ni, 39.1 Mlb Cu). Inferred Mineral Resources represent 1,014,000 tonnes at 1.47% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.011% Co (32.7 Mlb Ni, 14.9 Mlb Cu). Metal prices are based on long-term industry consensus forecast with nickel representing the primary contribution to revenues. USD metal prices used in the PEA were USD$10/lb Ni, USD$4/lb Cu and USD$26/lb Co. A $USD:$CDN exchange rate of 0.78 is applied.
LOM revenues from net smelter returns are estimated at $837 million. LOM operating costs are estimated at $292 million. Mining costs are estimated at $38.93per tonne mined, processing costs are $17.74 per tonne and G&A costs are $7.96 per tonne. Cash operating costs are estimated at US$3.76/lb NiEq and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") are US$4.99/lb NiEq. LOM capital costs are estimated at $227 million and include pre-production capital costs of $133.7-million. Pre-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") is estimated at $182.5 million using a 5% discount rate. Pre-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") is 26%. Payback period is 3.5 years on an after-tax basis.
Mark Appleby President and CEO of Tartisan states: "The Kenbridge Nickel Project PEA is focused solely on the current underground Mineral Resource. There is excellent potential to increase and upgrade the quality of the near surface mineralization at Kenbridge thereby adding additional years of production or providing the basis for an increase in annual throughput. The PEA provides compelling evidence to move into Pre-Feasibility and for the Kenbridge Nickel Project to move into a production scenario. The Company has commenced the necessary baseline studies and has undertaken additional studies which are essential and necessary in Project Permitting. The Company continues to upgrade the access road to site with completion anticipated in late September, October 2022.
Cautionary Statement - The reader is advised that the PEA summarized in this news release is intended to provide only an initial, high-level review of the project potential and design options. The PEA mine plan and economic model include numerous assumptions and the use of Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered to be too speculative to be used in an economic analysis except as allowed by NI 43-101 in PEA studies. There is no guarantee the project economics described herein will be achieved.
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and mine development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project located in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 108,922,503 shares outstanding (120,218,018 fully diluted).
Dean MacEachern P.Geo. and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng, FEC, CET are the respective Company and independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101 and have read and approved the technical content of this News Release.
The Company has filed the PEA on SEDAR at www.sedar.com in accordance with NI 43-101.
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
18 August 2022
VOX PROVIDES GOLD ROYALTY DEVELOPMENTS AND EXPLORATION UPDATES
Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) (OTCQX: VOXCF) (" Vox " or the " Company ") a returns focused precious metals royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners Norton Gold Fields Pty Ltd. (" Norton Gold "), Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) (" Northern Star "), Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX: BC8) (" Black Cat "), Norwest Minerals Limited (ASX: NWM) (" Norwest "), and Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (" Tartisan ").
Kyle Floyd , Chief Executive Officer stated: "The past two months have seen material progress on certain Vox gold royalty assets, with the opening of the Binduli North gold mine, ongoing construction at the Otto Bore gold mine by Northern Star and meaningful pre-production planning at the Bulong and Bulgera gold toll-treatment projects. This progress continues to support Vox management expectations of organic growth from 6 to 10 or more producing royalties by late 2023 and further revenue growth."
Key Updates
- Official opening of the Binduli North heap leach mine covered by the Janet Ivy gold royalty, released by Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.'s (HKSE: 2899) (" Zijin Mining ") subsidiary, Norton Gold ;
- Construction update for the Otto Bore gold mine by Northern Star;
- Final high grade drilling results at the Myhree gold deposit by Black Cat, which is covered by the Bulong royalty;
- Development of pit designs, completion of a potential site layout and preparations for Mining Lease application at the Bulgera gold deposit by Norwest; and
- Completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") and permitting update on the Kenbridge nickel project by Tartisan, indicating a potential 9-year mine life with a goal of production in approximately 3 years.
Janet Ivy (Producing – Western Australia ) – Binduli North Gold Mine Official Opening
- Vox holds an uncapped A$0.50 /tonne production royalty over the Janet Ivy gold mine in Western Australia ;
- In March 2022 , Zijin Mining filed a mining proposal for the Binduli North 5Mtpa heap leach gold project, which was further described in Vox's operator update released on June 9, 2022 ;
- On July 8, 2022 , the Western Australian State Government announced :
- "The McGowan Government has congratulated Norton Gold Fields for officially opening its A$278 million Binduli North heap leach project;
- The project created 300 jobs during construction and will employ 200 workers during production; and
- The operation has an estimated 10-year life span and is expected to produce an average of 75,000 ounces of gold per year."
- Vox Management Summary: The official opening of the Binduli North mine is a major growth milestone for Vox and expected to unlock annual royalty revenues of A$2M – A$2.5M over the mine's ~10-year life. This expansion was the key potential catalyst that supported Vox management's decision to acquire the Janet Ivy royalty for ~A$5.5M in March 2021 .
Otto Bore (Development – Western Australia ) – Construction Update
- Vox holds a 2.5% net smelter return royalty (between 42koz – 100koz cumulative production) over the Otto Bore gold project in Western Australia , acquired in conjunction with the producing Janet Ivy / Binduli North gold royalty in March 2021 ;
- On July 20, 2022 , Northern Star announced :
- At Thunderbox, open pit mining continued with D Zone pre-strip and the installation of key infrastructure at Otto Bore to support open pit mining operation;
- 12% of Northern Star's A$650M group growth capex in FY23 is to be spent at Yandal hub on:
- Completion of the Thunderbox mill expansion, which is on track and on budget for commissioning and ramp up in the first half of 2023;
- Establishment of the Otto Bore mine; and
- New tailings dam.
- Vox Management Summary: Otto Bore is expected to become Vox's seventh producing royalty asset, commencing in the second half of 2022. Northern Star are developing this new gold mine as a feed source for the low-cost Thunderbox mill ahead of Vox management expectations.
Bulong (Pre-Construction – Western Australia ) – Final Grade Control Drilling & Toll Treatment Update
- Vox holds an uncapped 1% net smelter royalty over part of the Bulong gold project in Western Australia ;
- On July 29, 2022 , Black Cat announced :
- Final Reverse Circulation (" RC ") grade control drilling at Myhree was undertaken in June 2022 . The first half of assay results have been returned and reinforced the high-grade open pit Ore Reserve of 0.6Mt @ 2.4 g/t Au for 46koz (1) ;
- Results include:
- 5m @ 19.63 g/t Au from 33m (22MYGC037);
- 7m @ 7.36 g/t Au from 30m (22MYGC038);
- 3m @ 7.29 g/t Au from 18m and 6m @ 13.91 g/t Au from 32m (22MYGC022);
- 4m @ 12.38 g/t Au from 37m (22MYGC036);
- 7m @ 4.89 g/t Au from 8m (22MYGC031);
- 3m @ 8.21 g/t Au from 6m (22MYGC032);
- 2m @ 10.24 g/t Au from 5m (22MYGC033);
- 4m @ 6.36 g/t Au from 27m (22MYGC039);
- 3m @ 11.12 g/t Au from 27m (22MYGC040);
- All grade control drilling at Myhree is now complete and remaining assays are expected in August 2022 ;
- Myhree open pit is fully approved and mining can commence once an ore processing solution is secured, discussions with interested parties are ongoing; and
- Black Cat's Managing Director, Gareth Solly , said, "Myhree was Black Cat's first discovery in 2018 and it is satisfying to know it has the potential to be our first producing mine. With the final results due within weeks, Myhree is now ready for production, subject to securing a processing solution for the high-grade ore."
- Vox Management Summary: Since Vox acquired the Bulong gold royalty from an Australian automotive group in September 2020 , the project has been aggressively advanced by Black Cat and is progressing closer to production. Black Cat is guiding towards potential commencement of toll-treated production from October 2022 onwards.
Bulgera (Exploration – Western Australia ) – Pit Designs & Mining Lease Application
- Vox acquired the uncapped 1% NSR royalty over the Bulgera gold project in Western Australia for A$225k in March 2021 ;
- On July 29, 2022 , Norwest announced :
- Economic pit optimisation shells were developed into proper pit designs for the Bulgera, Mercuiri and Price deposits and a site layout completed;
- The company is compiling information and taking steps required to lodge an application for converting the project exploration license to a mining license;
- The application is currently being compiled and submission to the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) in Western Australia is expected next quarter;
- Discussions to toll treat Bulgera gold resources continue with the local gold plant operator; and
- A program of drilling 15 x 200m RC holes to the west and east along strike from the Bulgera open cut has been approved and the commencement of this drill program is planned for 2023.
- Vox Management Summary: The Bulgera royalty was acquired for A$225k less than 18 months ago and is rapidly being fast-tracked towards a development decision with a mining license application expected next quarter. We look forward to the outcomes of ongoing discussions with the local gold plant operator regarding potential toll treatment.
Kenbridge (Development – Canada ) – Preliminary Economic Assessment Results & Permitting Update
- Vox holds an uncapped 1% net smelter return royalty on part of the Kenbridge nickel-copper project in Canada , which is subject to a full buyback right for C$1.5M in favour of Tartisan. Vox's 1% NSR royalty was originally created in January 2018 as part of a debt settlement between former Kenbridge project operator Canadian Arrow Mines Limited and Breakwater Resources Limited (as a subsidiary of Nyrstar);
- On July 12, 2022 , Tartisan announced the completion of a positive PEA for the Kenbridge Nickel Project (2) , with the following highlights:
- A 9-year mine plan based on a 1,500 tonne per day underground mining and processing operation;
- Life of mine revenues from net smelter returns are estimated at C$837 million (assuming USD metal prices of USD$10 /lb Ni, USD$4 /lb Cu and USD$26 /lb Co and a USD:CAD exchange rate of 0.78);
- Measured and Indicated mineral resources represent 3,508,000 tonnes at 0.70% Ni, 0.35% Cu and 0.01% Co (54 Mlb Ni, 27 Mlb Cu); and
- Inferred mineral resources represent 1,013,000 tonnes at 1.21% Ni, 0.56% Cu and 0.01% Co (27 Mlb Ni, 13 Mlb Cu).
- On August 16, 2022 , Tartisan announced that:
- Initial environmental baseline studies have concluded;
- "Phase 2" environmental baseline studies have commenced and are outlined as follows:
- Bathymetry for receiving waterbodies/Lakes surrounding the project;
- Fisheries Studies on creeks and lakes surrounding the project;
- Surface water quality sampling, stream flow monitoring and data download, and groundwater quality sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations;
- Water Quality Profiling and Sampling from receiving waterbodies;
- Stage 1 Archeology Assessment;
- Stage 1 Geochemistry Assessment; and
- Tartisan's CEO Mark Appleby commented, " Baseline studies continue at the Kenbridge Nickel Project and signify the Company's commitment to an approximate three years to production timeline. The Company is continuing to review and implement all necessary steps in the permitting and mining approval process. The recently announced PEA results outlined robust economics and significant value of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full PEA Report will be available on SEDAR shortly ".
- Vox Management Summary: The Kenbridge royalty rights were acquired as part of the Nyrstar/Breakwater Resources portfolio of royalties in January 2021 and the project operator is now guiding towards potential first production in approximately three years. As a past-producing underground nickel-copper mine with an existing 609m shaft, this project has potential to be fast-tracked back into production.
Qualified Person
Timothy J. Strong , MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.
About Vox
Vox is a returns focused precious metals royalty company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest return on invested capital in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 50 royalties.
Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".
The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, but are not limited to, summaries of operator updates provided by management and the potential impact on the Company of such operator updates, statements regarding expectations for the timing of commencement of development, construction at and/or resource production from various mining projects, expectations regarding the size, quality and exploitability of the resources at various mining projects, future operations and work programs of Vox's mining operator partners, the receipt of future royalty payments derived from various royalty assets of Vox, anticipated future cash flows and future financial reporting by Vox, and requirements for and operator ability to receive regulatory approvals.
Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Vox to control or predict, that may cause Vox's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the requirement for regulatory approvals and third party consents, the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over the mining operations from which Vox will receive royalties, including risks related to international operations, government relations and environmental regulation, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Vox's expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.
Vox has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vox as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Vox may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Technical and Third-Party Information
Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release is based on information publicly disclosed by project operators based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the royalty operations. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from the project operators is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the project operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox's royalty interests. Vox's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production from a property.
References & Notes:
(1)
The Myhee drilling results and information in Black Cat's 29 July 2022 announcement that relates to geology, and planning was complied by Mr. Iain Levy, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. See https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220729/pdf/45c9knjl083f5m.pdf .
(2)
Tartisan's press release titled, "Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment For The Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario" dated 12 July 2022. Dean MacEachern, P.Geo. and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng, FEC, CET are the respective Tartisan and independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101. See https://tartisannickel.com/tartisan-nickel-corp-provides-positive-preliminary-economic-assessment-for-the-kenbridge-nickel-project-kenora-mining-district-northwestern-ontario/ .
16 August 2022
Tartisan Nickel Corp.: Environmental Baseline Studies Enter Second Phase at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the initial environmental baseline studies have concluded, and that "Phase 2" environmental baseline studies have commenced at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.
Tartisan had previously announced that Knight Piesold Consulting ("KP") and Blue Heron Environmental ("BH") have been retained to carry out these various time sensitive environmental baseline studies (SEDAR). Environmental baseline studies are critical in the permitting and approvals process and overall advancement of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Company is taking the necessary steps to advance the Kenbridge Nickel Project with the goal of nickel-copper production in approximately three years.
Work in "Phase 2" is outlined as follows:
- - Bathymetry for receiving waterbodies/Lakes surrounding the project
- - Fisheries Studies on creeks and lakes surrounding the project
- - Surface Water Quality Sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations
- - Water Quality Profiling and Sampling from receiving waterbodies
- - Stream Flow Monitoring and data download from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations
- - Groundwater Quality Sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations
- - Stage 1 Archeology Assessment
- - Stage 1 Geochemistry Assessment
Tartisan Nickel Corp. CEO Mark Appleby commented, "Baseline studies continue at the Kenbridge Nickel Project and signify the Company's commitment to an approximate three years to production timeline. The Company is continuing to review and implement all necessary steps in the permitting and mining approval process. The recently announced PEA results outlined robust economics and significant value of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full PEA Report will be available on SEDAR shortly."
The Kenbridge Nickel Project is located via the Trans-Canada Highway, 10.2 km from the township of Sioux Narrows. The Kenbridge Nickel Project has a Mineral Resource Estimate (SEDAR: June 1, 2021), a 622-meter three compartment shaft with two underground level workstations and has never been mined. As previously announced, Tartisan has retained P & E Mining Consultants Inc. to update the historic Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full Kenbridge Nickel Project PEA Report will be filed on SEDAR.
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and mine development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru amongst other assets.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 108,922,503 shares outstanding (120,218,018 fully diluted).
Dean MacEachern P. Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
12 July 2022
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Kenbridge Nickel Project is in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. Kenbridge has an existing shaft to a depth of 2,042 ft (622 m), with level stations at 150 ft. (45 m) intervals below the shaft collar and two levels developed at 350 ft (107 m) and 500 ft (152 m) below the shaft collar.
The PEA was independently prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") of Brampton, Ontario under the supervision of Eugene J. Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET.
Highlights of the PEA (All currency is $CDN unless stated otherwise)
This PEA is focused solely on mining of the Mineral Resources at the Kenbridge Nickel Project underground mine and provides a solid base case for moving the Kenbridge Project forward. The PEA indicates a 9-year mine plan based on a 1,500 tonne per day underground mining and processing operation. The mine plan assumes the potentially extractable tonnage of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources which assumes overall dilution of 47% (18% internal dilution from stope designs plus 29% external dilution) and a 94% mine recovery factor. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources represent 3,508,000 tonnes at 0.70% Ni, 0.35% Cu and 0.01% Co (54 Mlb Ni, 27 Mlb Cu). Inferred Mineral Resources represent 1,013,000 tonnes at 1.21% Ni, 0.56% Cu and 0.01% Co (27 Mlb Ni, 13 Mlb Cu). Metal prices are based on long-term industry consensus forecast with nickel representing the primary contribution to revenues. USD metal prices used in the PEA were USD$10/lb Ni, USD$4/lb Cu and USD$26/lb Co. A $USD:$CDN exchange rate of 0.78 is applied. Life of mine ("LOM") processing recovers 200,900 tonnes of nickel concentrate at 15% Ni and 66,900 tonnes of copper concentrate at 24% Cu. This results in 52.6 million lbs of payable Ni and 30.7 million lbs of payable Cu.
LOM revenues from net smelter returns are estimated at $837 million. LOM operating costs are estimated at $292 million. Mining costs are estimated at $38.94 per tonne mined, processing costs are $17.74 per tonne and G&A costs are $7.96 per tonne. Cash operating costs are estimated at US$3.76/lb NiEq and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") are US$4.99/lb NiEq. LOM capital costs are estimated at $227 million and include pre-production capital costs of $134 million. Pre-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") is estimated at $183 million using a 5% discount rate. Pre-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") is 26%.
Net cash flow of $837 million less operating costs of $292 million less royalties of $22 million less closure costs of $10 million less capital expenditures of $227 million less taxes of $105 million results in an after-tax cash flow of $180 million. After-tax NPV using a 5% discount rate is estimated at $109 million and after-tax IRR is estimated at 20%. Financial highlights are shown in Tables 1 and 2 below.
Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan, states: "We are extremely pleased with the results of the PEA which is focused solely on the current underground Mineral Resource. There remains excellent potential to increase and upgrade the quality of the near surface mineralization at Kenbridge thereby adding additional years of production or providing the basis for an increase in annual throughput. By adjusting the mining plan to be an underground operation it allows Tartisan to utilize the existing shaft infrastructure thereby accessing higher grades of mineralization early in the proposed mine life. The PEA provides compelling evidence to move towards Feasibility and for the Kenbridge Nickel Project to move into production. The Company has commenced the necessary baseline studies which are essential and necessary in Project Permitting and is upgrading the access road to site with completion anticipated in September 2022. Tartisan continues to develop positive relationships with its surrounding First Nations through its First Nation consulting partner Talon Resources and Community development Inc. Every effort is being made for the Tartisan Kenbridge Project to become a part of the nickel supply chain this decade!"
Table 1: Net Present Value and Internal Rate of Return Calculations
|Pre-Tax
|After Tax
|Undiscounted NPV ($M)
|286
|181
|NPV (5%) ($M)
|183
|109
|IRR (%)
|26
|20
|Payback (years)
|3.4
|3.5
Table 2: PEA Financial Highlights
|General
|Value
|Nickel Price (US$/lb)
|10
|Copper Price (US$/lb)
|4
|Cobalt Price (US$/lb)
|26
|Exchange Rate (US$:C$)
|0.78
|LOM (years)
|9.0
|Production
|Ni Production (Mlb)
|52.6
|Cu Production (Mlb)
|30.7
|NiEq Mine Production (Mlb)
|65.3
|Average NiEq Annual Production (Mlb)
|7.3
|Operating Costs
|Mining Cost ($/t Mined)
|38.93
|Processing Cost ($/t Processed)
|17.74
|G&A Cost ($/t Processed)
|7.96
|Total Operating Costs ($/t Processed)
|64.64
|NSR Royalty after 1.5% buyback (%)
|2.50
|Cash Costs (US$/lb NiEq)
|3.76
|AISC (US$/lb NiEq)
|4.99
|Capital Costs
|Initial Capital ($M)
|133.7
|Sustaining Capital ($M)
|93.1
|Closure Costs ($M)
|10.0
|Financials
|Pre-Tax
|After-Tax
|NPV (5%) ($M)
|182.5
|109.1
|IRR (%)
|26
|20
|Payback (years)
|3.4
|3.5
The previous Mineral Resource Estimate on the Kenbridge Project was disclosed on September 2, 2020, and was based on a combination of pit-constrained and out-of-pit Mineral Resources. There has since been 10 holes drilled in 2021. Updated engineering studies have indicated that potential pit-constrained Mineral Resources are less economic than out-of-pit Mineral Resources. Therefore, the new drill holes have been incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate based on a potential underground mining operation, as presented in Table 3 below. The effective date of the Mineral Resource is July 6, 2022.
|Table 3
Mineral Resource Estimate(1-4)
|Class
|Cut-off
NSR C$/t
|Tonnes
(k)
|Ni
(%)
|Ni
(Mlb)
|Cu
(%)
|Cu
(Mlb)
|Co
(%)
|Co
(Mlb)
|NSR
(C$/t)
|Measured
|100
|1,867
|0.99
|41.0
|0.50
|20.6
|0.017
|0.7
|184.40
|Indicated
|100
|1,578
|0.95
|33.0
|0.53
|18.5
|0.009
|0.3
|180.26
|Meas+Ind
|100
|3,445
|0.97
|74.0
|0.52
|39.1
|0.013
|1.0
|182.51
|Inferred
|100
|1,014
|1.47
|32.7
|0.67
|14.9
|0.011
|0.2
|263.38
Note: Ni =Nickel Cu = Copper, Co = Cobalt, NSR = Net Smelter Return.
1. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
2. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
3. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
4. The Mineral Resources were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council.
5. The Mineral Resource Estimate is based on US$ metal prices of $8.25/lb Ni, $4.00/lb Cu, $26/lb Co. The US$:CDN$ exchange rate used was 0.76.
6. The NSR estimate uses flotation recoveries of 75% for Ni, 77% for Cu, 40% for Co and smelter payables of 92% for Ni, 96% for Cu, 50% for Co.
7. Mineral Resources were determined to be potentially extractable with the longhole mining method based on an underground mining cost of $77/t mined, processing of $19/t and G&A costs of $4/t.
Cautionary Statement - The reader is advised that the PEA summarized in this news release is intended to provide only an initial, high-level review of the project potential and design options. The PEA mine plan and economic model include numerous assumptions and the use of Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered to be too speculative to be used in an economic analysis except as allowed by NI 43-101 in PEA studies. There is no guarantee the project economics described herein will be achieved.
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project located in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 108,922,503 shares outstanding (120,218,018 fully diluted).
Dean MacEachern, P.Geo. and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng, FEC, CET are the respective Company and independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101 and have read and approved the technical content of this News Release.
The Company will file the PEA on SEDAR at www.sedar.com in accordance with NI 43-101 within 45 days of this news release.
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
17 June
FPX Nickel Completes Production Run of Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate to Support Discussions with Prospective EV Battery Supply Chain Partners
FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce successful production of additional battery-grade nickel sulphate from its Baptiste Nickel Project ("Baptiste" or the "Project"). Building on the success of previous testing campaigns, a production run was completed to produce larger quantities of nickel sulphate crystals. The nickel sulphate samples, which meet the strict target specifications for battery applications, will be provided to selected prospective downstream partners including pCAM producers, battery companies, and automakers pursuing supply security, traceable sourcing, and low carbon intensity production.
"The production of high-purity nickel sulphate further positions us to engage in strategic discussions with prospective downstream partners across the global EV supply chain," commented Martin Turenne, FPX Nickel's President and Director. "This milestone further demonstrates the strategic flexibility of the Baptiste awaruite concentrate and the technical maturity of the awaruite refining process."
Overview
As described in the Company's October 15, 2024 news release, FPX completed a pilot-scale refining test program to advance the technical maturity of refining the Baptiste awaruite concentrate to nickel sulphate. This test program included continuous, pilot-scale leaching to produce low-impurity leach solution. A small portion of the leach solution was further advanced through purification and crystallization operations to nickel sulphate crystals to demonstrate the technical viability of the purification process. The remainder of leach solution was retained for future testing including continuous, pilot-scale processing of the purification and crystallization area, ensuring the final refinery strategy is supported by purification and crystallization requirements defined in collaboration with FPX Nickel's current and prospective downstream partners.
FPX recently re-engaged Sherritt Technologies Ltd. to conduct an additional nickel sulphate production run, building on Sherritt's successful completion of the previous pilot-scale refining test program. In the current testing campaign, a portion of this remaining leach solution has been processed to produce larger quantities of nickel sulphate crystals. As with previous testing campaigns, the quality of the produced nickel sulphate, presented in Table 1, meets the strict target specifications for battery applications. To further advance the produced qualification process, the nickel sulphate samples will be provided to prospective downstream partners to ensure the quality and suitability of the nickel sulphate for their battery manufacturing process. Figure 1 shows a portion of the nickel sulphate samples produced.
Table 2 – Baptiste Nickel Sulphate Crystal Quality vs. Target Specification
Qualified Person
The metallurgical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101: Standards of Disclosures for Minerals Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101"). Testwork was supervised, reviewed, and verified by Kyle D. Marte, P.Eng., FPX Nickel's Director of Metallurgy and a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.
About the Baptiste Nickel Project
The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni3Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The absence of sulphur and our ability to connect to the BC Hydro grid means that Baptiste has the potential to be one of the lowest carbon-intensive nickel producers in the world and will produce a very high-grade product that does not require any intermediate smelting or complex refining. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 453 km2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia. In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US$55 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.
FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.
About FPX Nickel Corp.
FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/.
On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.
"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
09 June
Canada Nickel Announces the Government of Ontario Recognition of Crawford as a Critical Minerals Priority and Nation-Building Project
Canada Nickel Company Inc.("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) welcomed the Government of Ontario's recognition of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project ("Crawford") as part of its priority nation building initiatives.
In a joint letter to Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Ontario's Ministers of Energy and Mines, Natural Resources, and Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation identified the Crawford Project as one of five strategic critical minerals projects ready for near-term development as part of three transformational, nation-building projects. In this open letter provided to media and the Company on June 5, 2025, the Ministers also highlighted additional provincial funding for the sector to fully realize the value of these resources, such as the $500 million Critical Minerals Processing Fund, as well as nearly $3.1 billion in loans, grants, scholarships and other funding to support meaningful Indigenous ownership and partnership in critical mineral development.
"We are encouraged and deeply appreciative of the Government of Ontario advancing the critical minerals agenda and recognizing the strategic importance of the Crawford Project," said Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel. "With aligned federal and provincial support, our experienced management team can continue to advance development of Crawford as an important secure, domestic supply of critical minerals – nickel, cobalt, and North America's only domestic source of chromium—while advancing strong Indigenous partnerships and delivering on Canada's clean energy and climate ambitions."
Located just north of Timmins, the Crawford Project benefits from direct access to power, road, and rail infrastructure, and is supported by long-standing partnerships with Indigenous Nations in the region. In addition to advancing one of the world's largest nickel reserves, Canada Nickel has developed innovative carbon capture technology through its proprietary IPT Carbonation process. Once operational, the Crawford Project is expected to also become one of Canada's largest, carbon storage facilities—contributing meaningfully to both environmental and economic goals and helping to drive long-term prosperity in Northern Ontario and across the country.
About Canada Nickel Company
Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in the emerging Timmins Nickel District. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions.
For further information, please contact:
Mark Selby, CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com
Media, please contact:
Melanie Paradis
President, Texture Communications
Phone: 416-399-7400
Email: melanie@yourtexture.com
Sydney Oakes
Director of Indigenous Relations and Public Affairs
Phone: 905-929-7151
Email: sydneyoakes@canadanickel.com
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing and completion (if at all) of mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development plans and results, corporate and technical objectives, and the completion of assays, follow-up geophysics and further drilling. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
04 June
Top 9 Nickel-producing Countries
The top nickel producing countries list has been shaken in recent years by Indonesia's rapid rise to the top, beating the Philippines and New Caledonia.
Demand for nickel is mounting. Stainless steel accounts for the vast majority of nickel demand, but electric vehicle (EV) batteries represent a growing application for the base metal as the shift toward a greener future gains steam.
But while nickel's long-term outlook appears bright, it may face headwinds in the short term. Nickel prices have been trending down since breaking US$20,000 per metric ton in May 2024 as weak usage coincides with strong output from top producer Indonesia.
What other dynamics are affecting nickel supply? If you're interested in getting exposure to the market, you should be aware of the factors at play. To get you started, here's a look at the top nickel-producing countries.
Top nickel production by country
This list of the top nickel-producing countries breaks down operations and news affecting the world's top nickel countries in recent years. Figures are based on the US Geological Survey 2025 Mineral Commodity Summary.
1. Indonesia
Nickel production: 2.2 million metric tons
Indonesia's produced a whopping 2.2 million metric tons of nickel in 2024, accounting for more than 50 percent of global output. Claiming first place for production by a long shot, Indonesia is a prime example of a country wanting to get in on the exploding market for nickel. Indonesia also hosts 55 million metric tons of nickel reserves.
Indonesia's output of the base metal has grown tremendously from its 2017 production of 345,000 metric tons. The nation is actively building out its EV battery industry, and Indonesia's close proximity to China, the world’s current leader in EV manufacturing, makes for an ideal setup. In May 2021, the country welcomed the commissioning of its first plant to process nickel for use in EV batteries.
"In just three years, Indonesia has signed more than a dozen deals worth more than $15 billion for battery materials and EV production with global manufacturers," Euronews reported in early 2023.
Major auto maker Ford (NYSE:F) announced in December 2023 that it is taking a direct stake in the proposed US$3.8 billion Pomalaa battery nickel plant, which is planned to produce 120,000 MT of nickel annually using high pressure acid leaching technology.
Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, one of the world’s largest nickel producers, has a 73.2 percent stake in the project, followed by Vale (NYSE:VALE) at 18.3 percent. Ford has agreed to an initial 8.5 percent interest, with an option to raise it to 17 percent. As of late 2024, Huayou is seeking out banks for roughly US$2.7 billion in financing.
The country's nickel industry has seen several significant changes in 2025, with Indonesia responding to falling prices by significantly cutting its nickel mining quotas and announcing plans to introduce stricter environmental, social and governance practices in its resource industries.
2. Philippines
Nickel production: 330,000 metric tons
In 2024, the Philippines produced 330,000 metric tons of nickel. The country has been one of the top nickel-producing countries for quite some time, as well as a significant nickel ore exporter. Another country in close proximity to China, the Philippines currently has more than 30 nickel mines, including Rio Tuba, operated by Nickel Asia, one of the nation’s top nickel ore producers.
2023 was a big year for the country's nickel mines as total production jumped from 345,000 to 413,000 MT. That surge was projected to continue as two of the Philippines' biggest nickel producers, Nickel Asia and Global Ferronickel, were planning to invest about a combined US$2 billion to build new nickel-processing plants, Bloomberg reported.
However, many nickel miners in the Philippines were forced to reduce or halt production in 2024 as Indonesia's production rates continue to flood the market, resulting in oversupply and declining prices, as per the US Geological Survey.
3. Russia
Nickel production: 210,000 metric tons
Russia produced 210,000 metric tons of nickel in 2024. Even though it holds the third spot on this list of the world's top nickel producers, Russia has seen its nickel output drop from totals seen earlier this decade. In 2020, the nation’s nickel output totaled 283,000 metric tons.
Russia’s Norilsk Nickel is one of the world’s largest high-grade nickel and palladium producers. Nornickel's flagship nickel asset is its Norilsk Division on the Taymyr Peninsula in Siberia, which includes multiple mines, concentrators and metallurgical plants. It also has assets in the Kola Peninsula in Northwest Russia.
In mid-2024, the United States and the United Kingdom joined forces to place a ban on Russian nickel imports.
4. Canada
Nickel production: 190,000 metric tons
Canada’s nickel production in 2024 totaled 190,000 metric tons, up significantly from 159,000 metric tons in 2023. The country’s Sudbury Basin is the second largest supplier of nickel ore in the world, and Vale’s Sudbury operation is located there.
Another key nickel producer in Canada is Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF), which owns the Raglan mine in Québec and the Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations in Ontario. The major miner's Sudbury site includes the Nickel Rim South mine, the Fraser mine, the Strathcona mill and the Sudbury smelter.
Canada Nickel Company (TSXV:CNC,OTCQX:CNIKF) is advancing its Crawford nickel sulfide project toward a construction decision in 2025. In February 2024, the company announced plans to develop a US$1 billion nickel processing plant in Ontario, which once complete would be North America’s largest.
In 2025, Canadian steel and aluminum has become the subject of a 25 percent tariff imposed by the US Trump administration, which he increased to 50 percent in June.
Nickel metal originating from Canada is currently exempt under the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement that replaced NAFTA in July 2020 under Trump's first administration, but the metal's use in stainless steel could cause a trickle-down effect. Last year, Canada was the largest exporter of nickel to the United States, accounting for 46 percent of US nickel imports. That's compared to 11 percent from the next biggest supplier, Norway.
5. China
Nickel production: 120,000 metric tons
China’s nickel production in 2024 was 120,000 metric tons, up slightly from 117,000 metric tons in the previous year. Nickel production in the Asian nation has remained relatively consistent in recent years. In addition to being a top nickel-producing country, China is the world’s leading producer of nickel pig iron, a low-grade ferronickel used in stainless steel. Jinchuan Group, a subsidiary of Jinchuan Group International Resources (HKEX:2362), is a large nickel producer in China.
With Indonesia's surplus weighing on the market, China's position as a major importer of the country's nickel and a top producer of stainless steel means that it also influences nickel price dynamics.
6. New Caledonia
Nickel production: 110,000 metric tons
In 2024, New Caledonia produced 110,000 metric tons of nickel, down more than 52 percent from its output in the previous year. The economy of this French territory just off the coast of Australia depends heavily on its nickel mining industry and the price of nickel, but recently New Caledonia’s nickel industry has been plagued by rising energy costs and sociopolitical unrest.
In February 2024, major miner Glencore made the decision to shutter its Koniambo nickel mine and put it up for sale. The company cited high operating costs and a weak nickel market.
Given these circumstances, the French government has offered a 200 million euro bailout package for New Caledonia’s nickel industry. But the move hasn't gone as planned, with trader Trafigura deciding not to contribute to the bailout of Prony Resources Nouvelle-Caledonie and the Goro mine, in which it has a 19 percent stake.
While the Goro mine remains operational, its future is still in limbo.
7. Australia
Nickel production: 110,000 metric tons
Australia produced 110,000 metric tons of nickel in 2024, a more than 26 percent drop from its output in 2023. One top miner in the country is BHP (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP) through its Nickel West division.
Australia's largest nickel mines also include First Quantum Minerals' (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) Ravensthorpe and Glencore's Murrin Murrin. Low prices have wreaked havoc on nickel mining in the country, leading to reduced or sidelined operations at six different nickel facilities in the country starting in December 2023, including Ravensthorpe.
The situation was enough to prompt the Australian government to add nickel to its critical minerals list, which allows the country's nickel industry to receive support through the government’s AU$4 billion Critical Minerals Facility.
Australia is the source of 8 percent of US nickel imports according to US Geological Survey data. As of late-April 2025, Australian nickel is not yet the subject of US import tariffs.
8. Brazil
Nickel production: 77,000 metric tons
Brazil’s nickel production came in at 77,000 metric tons in 2024, down nearly 7 percent from the previous year as producers grappled with a weaker market.
Major nickel mining operations in the country include Atlantic Nickel's Santa Rita nickel-copper-cobalt sulfide mine in the state of Bahia. Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) is set to sell its nickel portfolio in the country, including its Barro Alto mine, to MMG (OTC Pink:MMLTF,HKEX:1208) subsidiary MMG Singapore Resources for up to US$500 million in cash.
Centaurus Metals (ASX:CTM,OTCQX:CTTZF) is advancing the Jaguar nickel project in the Carajás mineral province. The project hosts a resource of 138.2 million MT at an average grade of 0.87 percent nickel, totaling 1.2 million MT of contained nickel. Jaguar was one of three mining projects selected by the Brazilian government to receive support in obtaining environmental licenses.
9. United States
Nickel production: 8,000 metric tons
Lastly, the United States produced 8,000 metric tons of nickel in 2024, representing a more than 50 percent decline from the national output in the previous year.
The Eagle mine is the only primary nickel-mining property in the US. The asset, located on the Yellow Dog Plains in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, is a small, high-grade nickel-copper mine owned by Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN,OTC Pink:LUNMF). Output from the mine was exported to smelters in Canada and overseas.
Nickel is included on the US' critical minerals list, and in September 2023, under the Defense Production Act, the US Department of Defense awarded US$20.6 million to Talon Metals (TSX:TLO,OTC Pink:TLOFF) for further exploration and mineral resource definition at its Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project in Minnesota.
An environmental review process is underway for the proposed Tamarack underground mine. The company plans to process ore from the mine at a proposed battery mineral processing facility in North Dakota. Talon has said it intends to initiate the permitting process for the facility in 2025.
FAQs for nickel production
How is nickel mined and processed?
How nickel is mined and processed depends upon many factors, such as the size, grade, morphology and depth of the nickel deposit that's under consideration. While lateritic nickel deposits are generally mined from open pits via strip mining, sulfide nickel deposits are often mined using underground extraction methods.
After mining, nickel ore is processed into higher-grade concentrates through crushing and separating nickel-bearing material from other minerals using various physical and chemical processing methods. Next, the concentrates are smelted in a furnace before the final stage of refinement using pyrometallurgical and hydrometallurgical processes.
How bad is nickel mining for the environment?
Nickel mining involves serious environmental concerns, including air and water pollution, habitat destruction, community displacement, wildlife migration pattern disturbances, greenhouse gas emissions and carbon-intensive energy use. Nickel-mining companies looking to supply the EV market are feeling the pressure to lessen the environmental footprint of their operations.
28 May
Ni-Co Energy Set to Mobilize Critical Minerals Exploration just 90 km from Montreal
Ni-Co Energy Inc. announces that its technical team will be mobilized to the Kremer property around mid-June 2025. The project is located approximately 90 km north of downtown Montreal and about 15 km from the nearest municipality, in a remote forested area with access via an existing road and close proximity to the hydroelectric grid.
Meet The Team:
Bilingual Corporate Video introducing Ni-Co Energy Inc.
Summer Field Program Priorities (June–July)
- Targeted prospecting of southwest TDEM conductors (Kremer-2)
To verify the presence of outcropping massive or semi-massive sulfides.
- Prospecting of northeast TDEM conductors (Kremer-1 2)
To assess the nature of EM anomalies and any associated metallic indicators.
- Analysis of residual conductors in the eastern portion
To refine the global geophysical model ahead of final drill target placement.
Updated Interpretation of the 420 Assays from 2023
The 420 samples from the 22 holes drilled in fall 2023 have been recalculated in terms of nickel equivalent (NiEq %), using metal prices as of May 22, 2025 (Ni = $7.0375/lb, Cu = $4.6559/lb, Co = $15.286/lb).
Indicator
Updated Result
Samples > 0.5 % NiEq
134 (≈ 32%)
Samples > 1.0 % NiEq
70 (≈ 17%)
Maximum grade
3.89 % NiEq
Average grade (all samples)
0.48 % NiEq
These data confirm the presence of significant mineralization, which may be associated with a mafic intrusion interpreted from geophysical surveys. Magnetic, gravity, and EM data show remarkable alignment over 8 km, suggesting a highly favorable environment in the central block (Kremer-2) over a 3 km section — an ideal structural setting for the formation of thicker sulfide lenses.
Next Steps – The Company Anticipates Undertaking a Drill Program in the Fall
- Validate the position and dip of key targets through surface work.
- Mobilize two drill rigs in the fall to test the central fold hinge and associated deep conductors.
- Carry out borehole EM (BHEM) surveys after each drill hole to visualize the extension of mineralized zones or detect off-hole conductors.
Photos of the team, outcrops, and trenches will be shared regularly on the company website, as well as on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X during the campaign.
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Marc Boivin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.
About Ni-Co Energy Inc.
Ni-Co Energy Inc. is exploring the Kremer project, a mafic–ultramafic intrusion prospective for nickel, copper, and cobalt, advantageously located in southern Québec and supported by infrastructure and low-carbon hydroelectric power.
For further information, please contact:
Ni-Co Energy Inc.
info@nicoenergy.ca
12 May
FPX Nickel
Investor Insight
As FPX Nickel strengthens its position in the critical metals space, it offers investors a compelling opportunity in the green energy transition, with the potential to be a low-cost, environmentally responsible nickel producer in a stable jurisdiction.
Overview
FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX,OTCQB:FPOCF) is advancing its Baptiste Nickel Project in central British Columbia, targeting high-margin, long-life, low-carbon nickel production. The project offers flexibility to produce either a high-grade concentrate (60 percent nickel) for direct use in stainless steel or further refine it into battery-grade nickel sulphate, cobalt precipitate, and copper concentrate for the electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain.Nickel is critical to EV battery production, with demand expected to grow at 5.1 percent annually through 2035, outpacing projected supply growth of 4.6 percent. With analysts forecasting a long-term supply gap due to declining output and limited new projects, FPX Nickel provides investors with exposure to a high-growth, low-carbon market with strong economic upside.
The 2023 Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) for Baptiste estimates an after-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of $2.01 billion and an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 18.6 percent, based on a 29-year mine life and an average annual production of 59,100 tonnes of nickel.
Baptiste’s awaruite mineralization enables a more efficient three-stage process for producing nickel sulphate, achieving over 98 percent nickel extraction in 60 minutes with lower operational costs and environmental impact compared to traditional methods. The company has published the results of its Awaruite Refinery Scoping Study, indicating strong economics with after-tax NPV (8 percent) of $445 million and IRR of 20 percent at $8.50 /lb nickel.
FPX Nickel is committed to carbon neutrality at Baptiste. The company co-founded a research program on carbon capture and storage (CCS) with Anglo-American’s DeBeers and the Government of Canada. Its subsidiary, CO2 Lock, has also achieved a breakthrough in CO2 mineralization technology at its SAM site in central British Columbia.
In January 2024, FPX Nickel secured a C$14.4 million strategic investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining to advance exploration, development, and environmental activities at Baptiste.
The company’s management team, led by Canadian Mining Hall of Fame member Dr. Peter Bradshaw and veteran geologist Rob Pease, brings a wealth of expertise to the project.
Company Highlights
- FPX Nickel is a Canadian resource company focused on exploring and developing its wholly owned advanced-development-stage Baptiste nickel project in the Decar Nickel District, central British Columbia.
- The company favorably leverages low-cost operations and mining best practices. It is advancing one of the few major nickel deposits in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of British Columbia.
- The Baptiste property is capable of producing high-grade, low-impurity nickel with minimal sulfides, making it well-suited for efficient processing. The resulting high-purity product has strong potential for direct use in both stainless steel and electric vehicle battery supply chains, supported by high projected recoveries and low estimated operating costs.
- FPX Nickel maintains a tight share structure, with strong insider alignment with management holding 14 percent of shares, and backing from three major strategic investors who collectively own 30 percent of the company.
- Baptiste offers a tremendous opportunity for lowering the carbon footprint of nickel.
- Preliminary feasibility study for Baptiste indicated an after-tax NPV of $2.01 billion and IRR of 18.6 percent at $ 8.75-pound nickel for a 29-year mine life producing an average of 59,100 tonnes per year of nickel.
- In early 2024, FPX Nickel closed a C$14.4 million private placement financing from Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada (SMCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining (TSE:5713)
- The company’s Awaruite Refinery Scoping Study confirmed awaruite concentrate as a highly promising feedstock for producing battery-grade nickel sulphate for the EV industry.
Key Project
Decar Nickel District - Baptiste Project
FPX Nickel’s 100 percent-owned Decar Nickel District spans over 410 square kilometers in central British Columbia, approximately 80 kilometers west of the Mt. Milligan mine. The district is home to the Baptiste project — one of the world’s largest undeveloped nickel deposits — with excellent infrastructure access, including paved and logging roads, rail, and nearby hydropower.
The Baptiste deposit contains nickel-iron alloy mineralization, hosting NI 43-101 compliant indicated resources of 2.3 billion tonnes at an average grade of 0.123 percent DTR nickel, and an additional 391 million tonnes of inferred resources at 0.115 percent DTR nickel.
In 2022, FPX completed a 2,504-meter step-out drill program at the Van target, located 6 km north of Baptiste, significantly expanding the known mineralization footprint and confirming large-scale nickel potential across the broader Decar District.
2023 Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS)
The 2023 PFS outlined a phased development plan for Baptiste, with initial mill throughput of 108,000 tonnes per day in Phase 1, expanding to 162,000 tonnes per day in Phase 2. The project is expected to produce an average of 59,100 tonnes of nickel per year over a 29-year mine life, with a projected after-tax NPV of US$2.01 billion and an IRR of 18.6 percent at a nickel price of US$8.75/lb.
The Baptiste project is positioned as a future low-cost, low-carbon source of nickel suitable for stainless steel and battery markets. A simplified three-stage hydrometallurgical process using awaruite mineralization enables efficient production of high-grade nickel sulphate with recovery rates over 98 percent, while significantly reducing power, pressure, and reagent needs compared to traditional HPAL methods.
Downstream Integration and Refinery Study
In March 2025, FPX Nickel published the results of its Awaruite Refinery Scoping Study, outlining plans for North America’s largest nickel sulphate refinery. The proposed facility aims to produce 32,000 tonnes per year of battery-grade nickel sulphate, along with by-products including cobalt carbonate, copper cement, and ammonium sulphate.
Highlights of the study include:
- Compelling Economics: The refinery project delivers strong financial returns, with an after-tax NPV (8 percent) of $445 million and a 20 8 percent IRR at a nickel price of $8.50/lb.
- Large-Scale, Long-Life Operation: Designed for a 40-year operating life, the refinery will produce 32,000 tonnes per year of nickel in battery-grade nickel sulphate.
- High-Value Products: In addition to nickel sulphate for the EV sector, the refinery will generate valuable by-products including cobalt carbonate, copper cement, and ammonium sulphate — a key fertilizer for agriculture.
- Lowest-Decile Cost Structure: Estimated operating costs are $1,598/t Ni, or just $133/t Ni ($0.06/lb Ni) on a by-product credit basis. Total all-in production costs are projected at $8,290/t Ni ($3.76/lb Ni), placing the project in the lowest cost decile of global nickel sulphate producers.
- Ultra-Low Carbon Profile: Refining operations are projected to emit just 0.2 t CO₂/t Ni, with total cradle-to-gate emissions of 1.4 t CO₂/t Ni — dramatically lower than conventional sulphate production pathways.
Path of Awaruite nickel units from mine to EV battery
The study further highlights the opportunity to develop an integrated, low-cost, low-carbon mine-to-battery solution in Canada, with awaruite concentrate as a strategic feedstock for domestic and allied EV battery markets.
FPX also signed a non-binding MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions (a JV between Toyota and Panasonic) to explore collaboration on integrating Baptiste’s production with downstream processing for EV battery materials.
Pilot-Scale Success and Government SupportIn early 2024, FPX completed pilot-scale hydrometallurgical testing, producing battery-grade nickel sulphate. The program, partially funded by Natural Resources Canada’s Critical Minerals R&D program, marked a key milestone in demonstrating the project’s readiness for commercialization and alignment with Canada’s strategic critical minerals priorities.
Management Team
Martin Turenne – President, CEO and Director
Martin Turenne is a seasoned executive with over 15 years in the commodities sector, including significant leadership experience in mining. His expertise spans strategic management, capital markets, financial reporting, and regulatory compliance. He previously served as CFO of First Point Minerals and held roles at KPMG LLP and Methanex Corporation. Turenne is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants.
Dan Apai - Vice President, Projects
Dan Apai has over 20 years of mining industry experience in civil engineering and engineering management over a diverse range of projects. As principal civil engineer for Fluor Canada, he led studies and detailed engineering works for numerous large-scale mining projects for clients including Teck, Newmont, BHP, First Quantum, Glencore, Josemaria Resources, and Newcrest. Apai's technical expertise includes site layout, earthworks, water management, linear facilities, and water supply systems – all elements that strongly influence the capital intensity, permitability, and operability of mining projects. Apai is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Western Australia.
Tim Bekhuys – SVP, Sustainability and External Relations
Tim Bekhuys is a mining sustainability expert with 40+ years of experience in environmental permitting, community engagement, and ESG leadership. He was VP of sustainability at SSR Mining and held senior roles at New Gold, successfully advancing projects like the Blackwater gold project. He has served on the boards of AME BC, the Mining Association of BC, and the Mining Association of Canada.
Felicia de la Paz – CFO and Corporate Secretary
Felicia de la Paz is a CPA with deep expertise in corporate finance and systems implementation. She started her career at KPMG, rising to senior manager, before joining Equinox Gold as corporate controller, where she led post-acquisition financial integration. She later served as VP of finance at Vida Carbon and now advises public mining companies on financial and operational systems. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from UBC.
Dr. Peter M.D. Bradshaw – Chairman
Dr. Peter Bradshaw is a renowned geologist with over 45 years of global mineral exploration experience and a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. He has played key roles in several major discoveries, including the Porgera, Kidston, and Misima gold mines, and co-founded the UBC Mineral Deposit Research Unit. Bradshaw’s past roles include senior positions at Barringer Research, Placer Dome, and Orvana Minerals.
Peter Marshall – Director
Peter Marshall is a mining engineer with 30 years of experience in mine development. Formerly VP of project development at New Gold and SVP at Terrane Metals, he played key roles in major BC projects including the feasibility and early construction of the Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine and the Blackwater gold project.
Anne Currie – Director
Anne Currie is a leading expert in mining permitting and regulatory processes in Canada, with more than 30 years of private and public sector experience. She was BC’s chief gold commissioner and a senior partner at Environmental Resources Management. Currie has guided permitting for major projects including KSM, Brucejack, Kemess Underground, and Blackwater.
James S. Gilbert – Director
James Gilbert has over 30 years of experience in investment banking and corporate strategy, with two decades focused on mining and metals. He has held senior roles at Rothschild, Gerald Metals, and Minera S.A., and has deep expertise in M&A, project finance, off-take agreements, and strategic marketing. He was a director of AQM Copper, acquired by Teck in 2016.
Kim Baird – Director
Kim Baird is a strategic advisor with deep experience in Indigenous relations, governance, and treaty implementation. As former elected Chief of the Tsawwassen First Nation, she negotiated and implemented BC’s first urban treaty, securing land and resource governance for her community. She now advises governments, businesses, and Indigenous groups across Canada.
Rob Pease – Director
Rob Pease is a geologist with more than 30 years in exploration, mine development, and corporate leadership. He was CEO of Terrane Metals and a director of Richfield Ventures—both acquired for over C$500 million. He currently serves on the boards of Pure Gold Mining and Liberty Gold.
07 May
Update - Blackstone Merger to Acquire Copper Gold Project
Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Update - Blackstone Merger to Acquire Copper Gold Project
