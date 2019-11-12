Sayona Mining Shares New DFS for Authier Lithium Project

Sayona Mining has released a revised definitive feasibility study for its Authier lithium project in Quebec.









Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA,OTC Pink:DMNXF) has released a revised definitive feasibility study (DFS) for its Authier lithium project in Quebec. Among other things, the net present value (NPV) for the asset has improved since the previous DFS, which was released last September.

As quoted in the press release:

Revised DFS for Authier Lithium Project shows potential to become a sustainable and profitable new mine for benefit of all stakeholders

NPV rises to C$216 million (A$238m) from previous study’s C$184.8m; pre‐tax internal rate of return of 33.9% and estimated capital payback 2.7 years, based on annual average spodumene production of 114,116 tonnes (6% Li2O).

Potential to generate up to 176 new jobs for benefit of local community for mining operation spanning an estimated 14 years

Pending regulatory approval, Authier project adds to Sayona’s Québec lithium portfolio, with potential to supply North American Lithium concentrator (pending successful bid).

