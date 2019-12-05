Roswell and San Antonio Resource Definition Drilling Update

Alkane Resources announced that a 60,000 metre resource definition drilling program on the San Antonio and Roswell prospects is in progress.









Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK) announced that a 60,000 metre resource definition drilling program on the San Antonio and Roswell prospects to the immediate south of the Tomingley Gold Operations (TGO) mine and processing facility is in progress.

As quoted in the press release:

The drilling is part of an extensive regional exploration program aimed at providing additional ore feed, either at surface or underground, in the future to Tomingley Gold Operations (TGO).

First phase Roswell drilling is complete, samples are now being prepared and assayed and will form part of an initial resource that is expected to be released in December. San Antonio drilling is continuing.

