Jindalee Releases Maiden Resource Estimate for McDermitt

- November 19th, 2019

Jindalee Resources announced the estimation of a maiden inferred mineral resource at its McDermitt lithium project.

Jindalee Resources (ASX:JRL) announced the estimation of a maiden inferred mineral resource at its 100 percent owned McDermitt lithium project, following on from the recently completed exploration target range upgrade1.

As stated in the press release:

  • Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource of 150 Mt at 2,000 ppm Li at 1,750 ppm cut-off
  • Rapid project progress achieved — from pegging to resource in less than 18 months
  • Substantial exploration upside remains outside the Mineral Resource footprint
  • Resource lies within 100m of surface with positive implications for future development

