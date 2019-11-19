Jindalee Releases Maiden Resource Estimate for McDermitt
Priscila Barrera - November 19th, 2019
Jindalee Resources announced the estimation of a maiden inferred mineral resource at its McDermitt lithium project.
Jindalee Resources (ASX:JRL) announced the estimation of a maiden inferred mineral resource at its 100 percent owned McDermitt lithium project, following on from the recently completed exploration target range upgrade1.
As stated in the press release:
- Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource of 150 Mt at 2,000 ppm Li at 1,750 ppm cut-off
- Rapid project progress achieved — from pegging to resource in less than 18 months
- Substantial exploration upside remains outside the Mineral Resource footprint
- Resource lies within 100m of surface with positive implications for future development
