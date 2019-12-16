High-Grade Sulphate of Potash Discovery at Lake Throssell

Trigg Mining announces the results of the initial hand-auger sampling program over its Lake Throssell sulphate of potash project.









Trigg Mining (ASX:TMG) announces the results of the initial hand-auger sampling program over Lake Throssell, establishing the potential for a high-grade deposit with potassium results of up to 6,660 mg/L K with an average grade of 5,296 mg/L K.

As quoted in the press release:

Managing Director, Keren Paterson commented, “The Lake Throssell sulphate of potash project is shaping up to be a significant SOP project. These high-grade results across the playa and the potential scale of the underlying palaeochannel makes this discovery one of the most important for Australia’s emerging SOP industry and our nation’s food security.”

