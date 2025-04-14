Trigg Minerals (ASX:TMG)

Trigg Minerals: Advanced-Stage Exploration Company Developing Antimony Assets in New South Wales

Trigg Minerals (ASX:TMG,OTCQB:TMGLF)is an emerging force in the global critical minerals sector, dedicated exclusively to the development of antimony—an essential metal recognized by the United States, Australia, and the European Union for its critical role in national security, energy transition technologies, and advanced manufacturing.

The company’s flagship Wild Cattle Creek deposit, part of the Achilles antimony project in New South Wales, is the highest-grade undeveloped antimony resource in Australia and one of the few large-scale, standalone antimony projects worldwide. As global supply chains recalibrate and geopolitical tensions mount, Trigg Minerals is strategically positioned to deliver a secure, sovereign supply of antimony to Western markets amid a deepening global shortfall.

View of Trigg Minerals' flagship asset

The company is advancing an aggressive drilling and resource growth program at Wild Cattle Creek, targeting an increase from its current JORC-compliant resource of 1.52 Mt @ 1.97 percent antimony (29,902 tonnes contained metal) to over 100,000 tonnes—potentially placing it among the world’s top three antimony deposits.

Company Highlights

  • Trigg Minerals is an ASX-listed company entirely focused on antimony, a critical mineral vital for solar panels, flame retardants, semiconductors and military applications.
  • The flagship Achilles project’s Wild Cattle Creek deposit hosts a high-grade JORC resource of 1.52 Mt @ 1.97 percent antimony for ~30,000 tonnes contained antimony—Australia’s highest-grade undeveloped antimony deposit.
  • The company’s aggressive expansion plan includes a near-term drilling program targeting a threefold increase in contained antimony to over 100,000 tonnes, positioning Trigg among the top three antimony deposits globally.
  • Trigg is attracting growing attention as a potential partner to support Western antimony supply chains amid rising demand and geopolitical tension.
  • Operating in New South Wales—a Tier 1 jurisdiction—Trigg benefits from government incentives, including co-investment, exploration support and deferred royalty schemes.
  • China controls 83 percent of global antimony production and recently banned exports to the US, creating a strategic opening for Western suppliers like Trigg.

Trigg Minerals
Antimony Exempt from US Tariff Policy

Antimony Exempt from US Tariff Policy

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced ANTIMONY EXEMPT FROM US TARIFF POLICY

Download the PDF here.

Blue Lagoon Resources (CSE:BLLG)

Blue Lagoon Resources: Summer 2025 Production-ready Gold Producer in British Columbia

Wooden blocks spell "all-time high."

Editor's Picks: Gold Breaks US$3,200, Experts Call for Price to Go Higher

This week has brought ups and downs for the gold price as US President Donald Trump's tariff decisions continue to create widespread uncertainty across sectors globally.

The yellow metal started the week at about US$3,020 per ounce, but quickly tumbled below the US$3,000 level as markets around the world took a beating.

Although gold is known as a safe haven, it's common for it to fall in tandem with other assets during widespread downturns. The idea is that gold won't drop as hard and will recover more quickly.

Will Rhind, gold bars.

Will Rhind: Gold at All-time High, but Price Still Looks Undervalued

Will Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares, discusses gold's ongoing price momentum and latest all-time high, saying he sees fear as a key driver right now.

However, increasing M2 money supply is also an important underlying factor for the yellow metal.

Gold coin stacks with up arrow.

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaking US$3,200 for First Time

The gold price reached yet another record high on Friday (April 11), breaking US$3,200 per ounce.

The precious metal has gained significant momentum since the beginning of the year. In morning trading on Friday it surged past the US$3,200 mark, climbing as high as US$3,244.33 per ounce.

The rise comes after a week of chaos caused by US President Donald Trump's on-again, off-again global tariff scheme.

Barrick to Report First Quarter 2025 Results on May 7, 2025

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q1 2025 results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

Q1 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Gary Wagner, gold bar.

Gary Wagner: Gold Thriving Amid Uncertainty, Price Uptrend Isn't Over

Gold fell below US$3,000 per ounce this week before rocketing to a new all-time high.

Gary Wagner, executive producer at TheGoldForecast.com, explains why that happened and how he expects the yellow metal to perform in the long term as market turmoil continues.

Trigg Minerals
