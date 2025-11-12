Investor Insight With strategic, US-based assets, Trigg Minerals is well-positioned to become a cornerstone supplier of antimony and tungsten into the United States and allied markets. With a sharpened focus on critical minerals in Tier-1 jurisdictions, Trigg is executing a strategy that aligns with urgent national security and energy transition needs.

Overview Trigg Minerals (ASX:TMG,OTCQB:TMGLF) is an emerging leader in the global critical minerals space, focused exclusively on the development of antimony and tungsten assets in the US – both metals designated as critical minerals by the United States, Canada, Australia and the European Union for its role in national defense, energy transition technologies, and advanced industrial applications.

Global supply of both antimony and tungsten is highly concentrated, with more than 80 percent controlled by China and Russia. Export restrictions, sanctions and the depletion of strategic stockpiles have created acute shortages, driving demand for alternative, conflict-free sources. This geopolitical backdrop creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity for new suppliers to anchor Western supply chains. Trigg’s strategy is firmly focused on developing critical minerals projects in Tier-1 US jurisdictions, where stable regulatory frameworks, established infrastructure and strong government support provide a competitive advantage. The company’s flagship Antimony Canyon project in Utah is one of the largest undeveloped antimony systems in the country, now secured through patented mining claims that streamline the pathway to production. Complementing this is the Tennessee Mountain tungsten project in Nevada, a historic tungsten district with confirmed high-grade mineralisation, and the newly acquired Central Idaho antimony project, which offers district-scale potential in a historically productive region. By advancing this portfolio, Trigg aims to establish itself as a vertically integrated supplier, from mine development through to downstream smelting and refined metal production. With strong shareholder support, active engagement with US government and defence stakeholders, and membership in international industry associations, Trigg Minerals is positioned to play a leading role in rebuilding secure Western supply of antimony and tungsten.

Company Highlights ASX-listed explorer advancing critical mineral projects in the United States, with a focus on antimony and tungsten.

Antimony Canyon Project (Utah) – flagship project with patented claims, high grades and a streamlined pathway to development.

– flagship project with patented claims, high grades and a streamlined pathway to development. Tennessee Mountain Project (Nevada) – historic tungsten district with confirmed high-grade mineralisation.

– historic tungsten district with confirmed high-grade mineralisation. Central Idaho Antimony Project – district-scale landholding with grades up to 17.6 percent antimony.

– district-scale landholding with grades up to 17.6 percent antimony. Optionality in Australia, including Wild Cattle Creek, one of the world’s highest-grade undeveloped antimony resources.

in Australia, including Wild Cattle Creek, one of the world’s highest-grade undeveloped antimony resources. Strong financial position and strategic investment support , including backing from Tribeca Investment Partners.

, including backing from Tribeca Investment Partners. Proposal to rebrand as American Antimony and Tungsten at the November 2025 AGM to reflect US focus.

Key Project Antimony Canyon Project

Antimony Canyon, located in Utah, is Trigg’s flagship project and one of the largest undeveloped antimony systems in the United States. Historically mined during the 20th century but never subject to modern exploration, the district hosts multiple high-grade stibnite deposits. In 2025, Trigg consolidated control through the acquisition of 20 patented claims, giving the company full ownership of both surface and mineral rights. This control materially de-risks permitting by allowing the project to proceed under Utah’s streamlined Mined Land Reclamation Act, avoiding lengthy federal processes. An exploration target of 6.1 to 6.9 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.4 to 2.3 per cent antimony, containing between 86,000 and 158,000 tonnes of antimony metal, has been established on these claims. Sampling programs have confirmed exceptional grades, including channel results up to 33.2 percent antimony. With no active US antimony production, Antimony Canyon offers a unique opportunity to establish domestic supply, with Trigg advancing studies for a pilot-scale mining operation and downstream smelting in partnership with Metso, leveraging Ausmelt technology for the production of refined antimony metal. Tennessee Mountain Tungsten Project In August 2025, Trigg expanded into tungsten through the acquisition of the Tennessee Mountain project in Nevada, another Tier-1 US jurisdiction. This historic mining district hosts the Garnet Mine and widespread skarn-hosted tungsten mineralisation. Historical trenching and drilling reported thick intersections of mineralised zones, including 24.9 metres at 0.65 percent tungsten trioxide and 10.67 metres at 0.98 percent tungsten trioxide. A non-JORC historical estimate of 0.71 Mt, grading 0.3 to 0.5 percent tungsten trioxide, underscores the scale and potential of the system. With tungsten also recognised as a critical mineral for defence and clean energy technologies, Tennessee Mountain provides diversification and growth within Trigg’s US portfolio. Central Idaho Antimony Project In September 2025, Trigg acquired the Central Idaho antimony project, located within the historically productive Swanholm Mining District. Early fieldwork has already confirmed very high-grade mineralisation, including assays up to 17.6 percent antimony from surface samples, with associated gold values. The project covers a district-scale landholding in an area geologically analogous to Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite gold project, which has received substantial US federal support. With minimal historic disturbance and no legacy tailings, the project offers a clean environmental baseline and a potentially straightforward permitting pathway. Australian Projects

While Trigg’s near-term focus is firmly in the US, the company maintains optionality through its Australian portfolio. The Wild Cattle Creek deposit in New South Wales contains a JORC 2012 resource of 1.52 Mt at 1.97 percent antimony, representing ~30,000 tonnes of contained metal and ranking as one of the world’s highest-grade undeveloped antimony deposits. Additional Australian projects, including Taylors Arm, Spartan and Nundle, as well as the Drummond gold project in Queensland, provide longer-term exploration upside.