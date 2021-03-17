Green Battery Minerals: Exploring Highly Prospective Graphite and Gold Assets in North America

Green Battery Minerals (TSXV:GEM) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Green Battery Minerals Inc. (TSXV:GEM,FWB:BR2P,WKN:A2QENP,OTC:CZSVF) focuses on working toward supplying green, clean (environmentally safe) produced elements for the battery market in the midst of an electric vehicle revolution. The company is building test batteries to prove their graphite can be used in battery making. This entails verifying the sphericalizing and coating of their graphite, which, if achievable, will add value to their end product.

In February 2021, Green Battery Minerals announced it had contracted ProGraphite, one of the world’s leading graphite research and development laboratories in Germany, to build several sample lithium-ion batteries using graphite from the company’s Berkwood Graphite deposit.

Green Battery Minerals’ Company Highlights

Focused on developing its graphite projects and highly-prospective gold asset.

The company currently operates their flagship Berkwood Graphite project.

The material hosted on the Berkwood Graphite property is very suitable for the production of expandable graphite, having achieved densities of 380 to 390 milliliters per gram and can be purified to 99.95 percent by the standard alkaline process.

ProGraphite, one of the world’s leading graphite R&D laboratories, is currently under contract with Green Battery Mineral to build sample lithium-ion batteries with the company’s graphite.

Stallion gold project is Green Battery Mineral’s gold asset. Leveraging favorable mining conditions of British Columbia, this project holds significant discovery potential.