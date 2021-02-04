Goldcore to build Lithion Ion Batteries

Goldcore Resources Ltd is pleased to announce that ProGraphite GmbH one of the world’s leading graphite R&D Laboratories located in Germany, is under contract by Goldcore Resources Ltd. to build several sample Lithium Ion Batteries using graphite from the Company’s Berkwood Graphite deposit. In August 2019 Berkwood Graphite samples were shipped to ProGraphite and numerous tests were conducted. ProGraphite has …

Goldcore Resources Ltd (TSXV:GEM ) ( FSE:BK2P ) ( WKN:A2QENP) (“Goldcore” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that ProGraphite GmbH (“ProGraphite”), one of the world’s leading graphite R&D Laboratories located in Germany, is under contract by Goldcore Resources Ltd. to build several sample Lithium Ion Batteries using graphite from the Company’s Berkwood Graphite deposit.

In August 2019 Berkwood Graphite samples were shipped to ProGraphite and numerous tests were conducted. ProGraphite has confirmed that Berkwood graphite is unique in that it is very high grade and course compared to generally available graphite from present world producers. Test results demonstrated its excellent qualities for various commercial uses including, expandability, and that it is easily purified to 99.95% using a standard alkaline process instead of using environmentally dangerous Hydrofluoric Acid, which is currently how the majority of the worlds battery grade graphite is purified.

This environmentally friendly process will allow Goldcore to produce battery grade graphite using a clean energy process and reduce the carbon footprint of the purchasers of Berkwood Graphite. Clean energy and reducing carbon footprint are first and foremost for electric vehicle battery producers. Not only is Berkwood graphite providing a clean energy alternative to the manufacture of electric vehicles but it is being done so within North America.

Tom Yingling, President and CEO states, “I am very pleased to be one of the first North American graphite companies to actually build sample lithium Ion Batteries from its own Graphite. As a leading specialist in Graphite, ProGraphite is one of only a few laboratories in the world that have the technology and expertise to create Goldcore’s first Lithium Ion Battery. The world is demanding clean energy and reducing carbon footprints. Goldcore’s graphite is unique as it has shown that it can be easily purified without using Hydrofluoric acid, which is how the majority of the worlds Graphite is purified now. Not only is the Berkwood Graphite “Greener” it is also higher grade and courser compared to generally available graphite from present world producers. In addition to w orld class Graphite Goldcore shareholders also benefit from an excellent share structure with only approximately 33 million shares outstanding.”

About the Company: Goldcore Resources is managed by a team with over 150 years collectively with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Goldcore management team’s most recent success is the discovery of the Berkwood Graphite resource in Northern Quebec. Goldcore owns this asset 100 percent and the Company’s shareholders will benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

