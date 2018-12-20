Biotech

G1 Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from Randomized Phase 2 Trial of Trilaciclib

- December 20th, 2018

G1 Therapeutics (Nasdaq:GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced positive topline data showing multi-lineage myelopreservation benefits in its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial evaluating trilaciclib in combination with topotecan as a treatment for 2nd-/3rd-line small cell lung cancer (2/3L SCLC). As quoted in the press release: “This is the third positive Phase 2 trial … Continued

As quoted in the press release:

“This is the third positive Phase 2 trial of trilaciclib in small cell lung cancer showing significant reductions in the duration and occurrence of Grade 4 neutropenia, and lower rates of G-CSF administrations and red blood cell transfusions. Small cell lung cancer is difficult to treat, particularly in later lines of therapy, and trilaciclib has shown potential to improve outcomes for these patients,” said Raj Malik, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, R&D. “We now have four randomized Phase 2 trials showing trilaciclib’s multi-lineage myelopreservation benefits. We plan to meet with U.S. and European regulatory authorities in 2019 to discuss the totality of trilaciclib data and pathways to approval.”

Click here to read the full press release.

