European Lithium: Developing the Advanced Wolfsberg Lithium Deposit in Austria
Diana Fernandez - September 13th, 2021
European Lithium (ASX:EUR,FRA:PF8) focuses on its wholly-owned Wolfsberg Lithium project located in Carinthia, Austria. The pre-existing mine is located in a mining-friendly region with multiple mineral discoveries in the surrounding area. The property features a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of 1 percent of lithium hydroxide, with a total resource of 10.98 million tonnes based on measured, indicated and inferred.
European Lithium’s Company Highlights
- European Lithium Ltd. (ASX:EUR,FRA:PF8) is a mining exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring lithium in Europe.
- The company aims to become the first local lithium supplier into an integrated European battery supply chain.
- The company’s sole focus is on its wholly-owned advanced Wolfsberg Lithium project located in Carinthia, Austria, which is a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of 1 percent of lithium oxide (Li2O) with a total resource of 10.98 million tonnes based on measured, indicated, and inferred.
- The Wolfsberg Lithium project resource estimate is anticipated to double based on positive drill results with production set for 2023.
- European Lithium is supported by various strategic partnerships including Dorfner Anzaplan, KMI, and the European Battery Alliance.
- The company is led by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining and finance markets.