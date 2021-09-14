European Lithium: Developing the Advanced Wolfsberg Lithium Deposit in Austria

European Lithium (ASX:EUR,FRA:PF8) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









European Lithium (ASX:EUR,FRA:PF8) focuses on its wholly-owned Wolfsberg Lithium project located in Carinthia, Austria. The pre-existing mine is located in a mining-friendly region with multiple mineral discoveries in the surrounding area. The property features a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of 1 percent of lithium hydroxide, with a total resource of 10.98 million tonnes based on measured, indicated and inferred.

European Lithium’s Company Highlights

European Lithium Ltd. (ASX:EUR,FRA:PF8) is a mining exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring lithium in Europe.

The company aims to become the first local lithium supplier into an integrated European battery supply chain.

The company’s sole focus is on its wholly-owned advanced Wolfsberg Lithium project located in Carinthia, Austria, which is a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of 1 percent of lithium oxide (Li2O) with a total resource of 10.98 million tonnes based on measured, indicated, and inferred.

The Wolfsberg Lithium project resource estimate is anticipated to double based on positive drill results with production set for 2023.

European Lithium is supported by various strategic partnerships including Dorfner Anzaplan, KMI, and the European Battery Alliance.

The company is led by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining and finance markets.