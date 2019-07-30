Emgold Mining: Creating Value By Acquiring and Advancing Gold and Base Metal Assets in Nevada and Quebec

Emgold Mining (TSXV:EMR,OTC:EGMCF,FWB:EMLM) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Emgold Mining is a resource exploration company focusing on projects located in optimal mining jurisdictions, including Nevada and Quebec. The company has developed a pipeline of six gold and base metal projects in Nevada, as well as an additional property in Quebec. Within Nevada, Emgold is focused on acquiring and developing projects located within the 400-mile long Walker Lane gold trend. The company has identified six properties of interest in the area, the majority of which are close to past-producing or advanced-stage properties.

Emgold follows a three-step business model when developing resource projects. Firstly, the company acquires quality assets that are near existing projects. Secondly, Emgold creates value through the utilization of historical data and modern exploration techniques. Thirdly, the company monetizes its assets through sales, joint venture opportunities and royalty transactions. Emgold has established a solid track record implementing this model, including the acquisition of the Troilus mine.

Emgold Mining’s company highlights include the following:

Emgold is focused two mining-friendly jurisdictions in North America: Nevada and Quebec

The Golden Arrow property is an advanced-stage core asset with a significant measured and indicated resource.

The Mindora property hosts near-surface epithermal gold mineralization as well as molybdenum-copper mineralization.

The New York Canyon property hosts near-surface copper oxide skarn and deeper copper sulfide porphyry mineralization and may also host epithermal gold mineralization.

The Buckskin Rawhide East property is a royalty opportunity as an inlying property to an operating mine (surrounded by Rawhide mine claims).

The Casa South property is adjacent to Hecla’s operating Casa Berardi mine which produced over 160,000 ounces of gold in 2018.

Emgold holds a significant share position in Troilus Gold.

Emgold has an experienced management team that has a track record of success in implementing the company’s business model.

