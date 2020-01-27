Australia

Investing News
Search Search Active

Emerald Resources Raises AU$75 Million for the Okvau Gold Project

- January 27th, 2020

Emerald Resources (ASX:EMR) announced that it completed a successful placement to raise AU$75 million for its Okvau gold project.

Emerald Resources (ASX:EMR) announced that it completed a successful placement to raise AU$75 million for its Okvau gold project.

Highlights are as follows:

  • Successful share placement of AU$75 million to be completed in two tranches.
  • Development activities to advance at the Okvau gold project.
  • Strong support from existing and new global institutional shareholders.
  • Advancing development activities at the Okvau project.
  • Regional exploration programme on Emerald’s 1,442 square kilometers Cambodian exploration footprint.
  • Ongoing working capital requirements and costs of the placement.

Morgan Hart, managing director, commented:

We are delighted with the response from investors to this milestone moment for the company. We have strengthened our register with globally recognised institutional shareholders with demand to participate
in the placement well in excess of the shares available. The support demonstrates the robust nature of the Okvau gold project and the support for the company’s strategy of becoming the first modern large-scale Cambodian gold producer.

Click here to read the whole Emerald Resources (ASX:EMR) press release.

stocks-cannabis-lift-expo

Find out what experts are saying about the future of cannabis

 
Read our new report today
 

Get the latest Australia Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Pharma Companies Scramble to Address Coronavirus
ECR Minerals Provides Update for Windidda Nickel-Copper Project
Asterion Cannabis Announces Election of New Director
Angkor Delivers Dental Care Campaign In Rural Cambodia

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply