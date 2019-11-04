Drilling Returns High Grades at Yandal’s Gordons Project

Yandal is pleased to provide assay results from recent reverse circulation and air-core drilling at the Gordons gold project.









Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) is pleased to provide assay results from recent reverse circulation and air-core drilling at five prospects within the Gordons gold project located in the highly prospective Kalgoorie-Boulder region of Western Australia.

“To intersect double digit grades at depths gives us further encouragement the geological mechanisms in place at Gordons Dam are potentially favourable to host a significant gold deposit. We have high-grades with lower disseminated grades over substantial widths within structurally complex porphyry, intermediate and mafic rock types,” Yandal Resources’ Managing Director Lorry Hughes said.

