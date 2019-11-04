Australia

Drilling Returns High Grades at Yandal’s Gordons Project

- November 4th, 2019

Yandal is pleased to provide assay results from recent reverse circulation and air-core drilling at the Gordons gold project.

Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) is pleased to provide assay results from recent reverse circulation and air-core drilling at five prospects within the Gordons gold project located in the highly prospective Kalgoorie-Boulder region of Western Australia. 

As quoted in the press release:

“To intersect double digit grades at depths gives us further encouragement the geological mechanisms in place at Gordons Dam are potentially favourable to host a significant gold deposit. We have high-grades with lower disseminated grades over substantial widths within structurally complex porphyry, intermediate and mafic rock types,” Yandal Resources’ Managing Director Lorry Hughes said.

Click here for the full text release

Tags

