Core Lithium Hits World-class Spodumene Pegmatite Intersection

Core Lithium announced a world-class spodumene pegmatite intersection at the BP33 prospect within the Finniss lithium project, located near Darwin in the Northern Territory.









Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) announced a world-class spodumene pegmatite intersection at the BP33 prospect within the Finniss lithium project, located near Darwin in the Northern Territory.

As quoted in the press release:

Core’s Managing Director Stephen Biggins commented: “Core’s latest world-class spodumene pegmatite intersection at BP33 highlights the significant upside potential for the Finniss lithium project. “Core are focused over coming months on increasing value for shareholders by growing mineral resources and increasing the mine-life of the project. “We are confident in having the Project shovel-ready in early 2020, so that we are wellpositioned to be Australia’s next lithium producer as market conditions improve.”

Click here for the full text release