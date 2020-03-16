Controlled Thermal Resources: Lithium and Renewable Energy Powerfully Combined

Controlled Thermal Resources has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Controlled Thermal Resources is a lithium resource company working to advance the Hell’s Kitchen Lithium and Power Project in Imperial Valley, California. The company’s vertically-integrated lithium extraction and geothermal power facility is on a leasehold within the Salton Sea Geothermal Field lithium brine resource. The company is focused on delivering sustainable, battery-grade lithium products and baseload energy options to support California’s clean energy goals.

Utilizing direct lithium extraction technology developed by Lilac Solutions, a company backed by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Controlled Thermal Resources intends to follow a staged path to production. The company believes its project economics are superior to the traditional lithium extraction methods which require evaporation ponds and considerable lengths of time to complete. The company is targeting an anticipated production date of 2023, which Controlled Thermal Resources believes could position the company to serve growing lithium demand.

Controlled Thermal Resources’ company highlights include the following:

California location offers jurisdictional security in a stable US economy.

Staged path to production, with initial Stage 1 delivery of 17,350 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 140MW renewable power projected in 2023; Stage 2 delivery of an additional 17,350 tonnes LCE in 2025; and potential for Stage 3 delivery of 70,000 tonnes LCE by 2027.

Eco-friendly, closed-loop, direct lithium extraction operation powered by 100 percent renewable energy production from thermal brine.

Significant advantages over today’s primary sources of lithium production (conventional brine evaporation pond and hard rock mining), including small environmental footprint, onsite renewable energy, no off-shore processing, alignment with downstream customer sustainability

Support by federal, state and local government agencies. SSGF is the largest known geothermal resource in the world.

Surrounded by excellent infrastructure such as rail, interstate highways, and industrial water

Fully permitted to drill delineation wells and commence pilot plant activities.

Power Purchase Agreement secured with IID

Proven management team with decades of experience in mineral, chemical and renewable energy industries, including in the SSGF region.

