Contakt World: Developing Technology Driven Solutions to Public Health

Contakt World is a technology and media company focused on providing digital solutions and public health programming, empowering connections between public health agencies and marginalized communities. The company combines several communication fronts to enable innovative contact tracing and case management, including text, phone, email, websites and more. Its patent-pending technology — which was built with input from public health agencies — works to bridge the gap between public health agencies and the public.

Contakt World aims to become the most reliable, accessible and scalable digital public health and safety platform globally, even after the world gets a handle on COVID-19.

Contakt World’s Company Highlights

The company has several key partnerships with public health agencies, NGOs and technology companies to develop accessible solutions for contact tracing. This portfolio includes iHeartRadio, LogicInk and more.

The company is currently working with LogicInk to adopt innovative wearable tech for contact tracing capabilities in dealing with COVID-19 and future applications at high-volume venues.