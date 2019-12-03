Chase Mining Releases Assay Results from Alotta Prospect

Chase Mining has received all assay results from its seven-hole October drilling programme completed at its Alotta prospect in Quebec, Canada.









As stated in the press release:

A spectacular ‘bonanza grade’ intersection of chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite massive sulphide assaying 22 percent Cu + 34g/t Pd + 3.5g/t Pt and 0.78 percent Ni, 1.4% Zn, 65g/t Ag was returned from Hole ZA-19-05. This 0.5m intercept from 55.3m forms part of a wider 4.1m zone of mineralisation assaying 5.3 percent Cu, 4.9g/t Pd, 0.9g/t Pt, 0.26 percent Ni and 12g/t Ag.

