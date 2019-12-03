Australia

Investing News
Search Search Active

Chase Mining Releases Assay Results from Alotta Prospect

- December 3rd, 2019

Chase Mining has received all assay results from its seven-hole October drilling programme completed at its Alotta prospect in Quebec, Canada.

Chase Mining (ASX:CML) has received all assay results from its seven-hole October drilling programme completed at its Alotta prospect in Quebec, Canada.

As stated in the press release:

A spectacular ‘bonanza grade’ intersection of chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite massive sulphide assaying 22 percent Cu + 34g/t Pd + 3.5g/t Pt and 0.78 percent Ni, 1.4% Zn, 65g/t Ag was returned from Hole ZA-19-05. This 0.5m intercept from 55.3m forms part of a wider 4.1m zone of mineralisation assaying 5.3 percent Cu, 4.9g/t Pd, 0.9g/t Pt, 0.26 percent Ni and 12g/t Ag.

Click here for the full text release

stocks-cannabis-lift-expo

Find out what experts are saying about the future of cannabis

 
Read our new report today
 

Get the latest Australia Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *