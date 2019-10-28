Australia

Cardinal Resources Publishes FS for Namdini

October 28th, 2019

Cardinal Resources has announced the results of the feasibility study for the Namdini gold project in Ghana, West Africa.

Cardinal Resources (ASX:CDV,TSX:CDV) has announced the results of the feasibility study for the Namdini gold project in Ghana, West Africa. The FSconfirms Namdini as a gold project with attractive economic returns.

As quoted in the press release:

“With over 1 million ounces slated for production in the first three years; 421,000 oz in Year 1 alone, and an average annual gold production of 287,000 oz over a 15‐year mine life, Namdini ranks amongst the world’s largest known, financially robust, undeveloped gold projects,” Archie Koimtsidis, managing director and chief executive officer, said.

“Namdini has a 5.1 million ounce ore reserve that is projected to generate US$1.46 billion in undiscounted, pre‐tax free cashflow over 15 years including US$324 million in undiscounted, pre‐tax free cashflow during its 1st year of full production, based on a gold price of US$1,350, which is significantly below the current spot gold price.”

Click here for the full text release

