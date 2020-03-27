Cannabis Big News: Mota Ventures Launches Immune Support CBD Line, BevCanna Signs LOI with California Beverage Brand Calexo
Kevin Vanstone - March 27th, 2020
In case you missed it, here is this week’s cannabis big news roundup:
- Mota Ventures Launching Immune Support CBD Line; Pure Herbal Immunity Blend Acquiring 1,838 New Customers Within a Week
- IGNITE Launches CBD in Circle K’s Coastal Carolina Division
- Mota Ventures Moves Forward with Its Acquisition of Spanish CBD Company Sativida
- BevCanna Signs LOI with Californian Cannabis Beverage Brand Calexo