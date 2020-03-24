Ignite Launches CBD in Circle K’s Coastal Carolina Division

Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ) announces the launch of two CBD gummies, two CBD sport creams, three CBD essential oils and three CBD tinctures in the Coastal Carolina Division of Circle K









Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ), (OTCQX:BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), a global consumer packaged goods brand, is excited to announce the launch of two CBD gummies*, two CBD sport creams, three CBD essential oils and three CBD tinctures in the Coastal Carolina Division of Circle K, with an agreement between IGNITE and Circle K entered on Thursday, February 13, 2020 (subject to applicable rules and regulations in each state). This agreement marks the first Circle K division to offer IGNITE products to the public in the United States. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement and subject to applicable laws, customers will be able to buy the noted IGNITE products in over 400 Circle K locations throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

“IGNITE’s agreement with Circle K creates a lot of momentum for us and our CBD products because it makes our products more accessible to a wider range of customers,” said IGNITE President, Curtis Heffernan. “We’re excited to see where this agreement takes us and we look forward to continuing to expand our presence in other divisions of Circle K in the future.”

The IGNITE products will be displayed in back bar CBD sections of certain Circle K locations. Retail prices range from $5.99-$39.99 to meet a wide range of customer needs.

* Availability of CBD products in a particular area is subject to compliance with applicable laws.

ABOUT IGNITE

IGNITE is a global consumer brand, operating in the premium product segment of the market. Founded by Dan Bilzerian, the company’s ‘quality-first’ approach is fundamental to the brand and its products. Originally operating in the cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness space, IGNITE was able to establish its brand awareness. IGNITE product categories now include a full line of CBD oil tinctures, CBD topicals, CBD pet products and CBD vape devices, produced by various partners and sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online through the Company’s website, ignite.co. The IGNITE THC product line, which was launched subsequent to the CBD product line, incorporates quality, locally sourced, cannabis products.

Since the launching of its THC and CBD products, the Company has expanded into the beverage space, launching a full line of functional performance enhancing drinks. The IGNITE beverage line currently consists of PH-alkaline balanced water, a line of premium performance drinks, named Z-RO as well as a gluten-free, seven-time distilled Vodka. IGNITE beverages will be distributed nationally within the United States and available to purchase on the IGNITE beverages website, IgniteBeverages.co.

IGNITE is a socially responsible company and is committed to using its marketing and brand power as a positive catalyst for a healthy lifestyle. The IGNITE management team believes that socially responsible oriented actions have a positive impact on the Company, its employees and its shareholders.

Shares of IGNITE are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “BILZ” and in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol “BILZF”.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to IGNITE, its expected product offering and its future ability to distribute its products, including within the noted Circle K locations. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the effects and impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on IGNITE’s business and general economic and business conditions and markets; the ability of IGNITE to give effect to its business plan; reliance on the “IGNITE” brand which may not prove to be as successful as contemplated; the ability to and risks associated with unlocking future licensing opportunities with the “IGNITE” brand, and the ability of IGNITE to capture significant market share. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

