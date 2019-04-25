Cannabis

Cannabis

CanadaBis Capital: Vertically-Integrated Cannabis in Alberta

- April 25th, 2019
canadabis logo

CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV:CANB.P) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.

CanadaBis Capital is a Canadian cannabis company developing a diverse business model built upon four main pillars: cultivation, research and product development, retail and hemp. The company aims to create a vertically-integrated model before it begins expansion throughout Canada. In order to drive its cultivation business, CanadaBis has acquired Stigma Grow, a cannabis cultivation company in development of a 66,000-square foot craft cannabis cultivation facility in Red Deer, Alberta.

Once construction of the first building is complete, Stigma Grow plans to add another 66,000-square foot facility directly adjacent to the first. This doubling of the company’s cultivation space is expected to increase Stigma Grow’s total production to 32,000 kilograms annually. Stigma Grow has also secured an additional 800,000 square feet of cultivation and processing space to be used in future cultivation operations. The company has developed 42 proprietary strains that have proven to be mold, mildew and pest resistant after three years of research and development.

CanadaBis Capital’s company highlights include the following:

  • Canadian cannabis market to generate up to $7.17 billion in sales in 2019.
  • Alberta’s recreational cannabis market to reach $1 billion per year.
  • Stigma Grow has a 66,000-square-foot craft cannabis cultivation facility in Red Deer, Alberta which is expected to produce up to 16,000 kilograms of cannabis annually with a gross margin of $84 million.
  • Developed 42 unique, proprietary strains that are mold, mildew and pest resistant.
  • Working to acquire a wholly-owned retail location in Red Deer’s “Gasoline Alley”.
  • Anticipated revenue generation of $9 million annually per retail store once Health Canada legalizes value-added products.
  • In discussions to acquire a cannabis R&D facility in Alberta.

