Broken Hill Reaches Deal with Cobalt Blue

Cobalt Blue and Broken Hill have agreed on the terms for COB to acquire the Broken Hill (Thackaringa) cobalt project.









Cobalt Blue Holdings (ASX:COB) and Broken Hill Prospecting (ASX:BPL) have agreed on the terms for COB to acquire 100 percent ownership and legal title of the Broken Hill (Thackaringa) cobalt project.

As quoted in the press release:

COB is pleased to announce that the parties have executed a binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) for COB to acquire 100% ownership and legal title of the Broken Hill (Thackaringa) cobalt project (including all tenements). This will result in the dissolution of the Thackaringa Joint Venture, and provide COB with full control and continuing management of the project.

Click here for the full text release