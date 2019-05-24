BriaCell’s Immunotherapy Technology Featured in The Financial Post

BriaCell Therapeutics (TSXV:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF) has been featured in a paid advertisement published in The Financial Post.









The article covered BriaCell Therapeutics’ progress developing immunotherapy drugs that are capable of stimulating the human immune system to attack cancer cells. Recently the company has developed a pair of immunotherapy solutions designed to leverage the immune system to fight harmful cells. Bria-IMT™ is a breast cancer cell line engineered to activate the immune system, while BriaCell’s novel off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy system, Bria-OTS™, works to awaken parts of the immune system that have previously been shut down by cancer.

According to BriaCell CEO Dr. V. Williams, cancer cells can be easily repurposed to develop new solutions. “Cancer cells are extremely adaptable. When a treatment knocks down some cancer cells, other cancer cells can survive because they evade the initial immune response.”

