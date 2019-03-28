Biotech Companies Benefiting From Legal Cannabis Research and Development

As the legal cannabis market continues to expand into new jurisdictions across the globe, companies are beginning to take advantage of the new research being conducted on the medical benefits of cannabis and cannabis-based derivatives.









As the legal cannabis market continues to expand into new jurisdictions across the globe, companies are beginning to take advantage of the new research being conducted on the medical benefits of cannabis and cannabis-based derivatives. While legal issues have previously hindered research concerning cannabis, recent legislative changes have created new opportunities for cannabis-based medicines.

Canadian biotech company Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:CRDL) (OTC:CRTPF) is targeting this new market segment by developing cannabidiol-based treatments that can be delivered directly to the site of disease or infection in the body. The company was recently featured in Technical 420, who believe 2019 could be a significant year for Cardiol as the pharmaceutical CBD market continues to develop.

Cardiol Therapeutics is also in development of a pure, pharmaceutical-grade CBD compound. According to Technical 420, Cardiol’s treatment method “represents a significant opportunity for the cannabis biotech company.” The company plans to introduce a high-purity CBD product to the Canadian market in the near future.

